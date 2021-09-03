Payrolls and the stock market: Wall Street usually shrugs off jobs report

Stephen Culp
·2 min read

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Markets always look to the Labor Department's monthly employment report with great anticipation. But whether the data disappoints or surprises to the upside often has only a modest effect on overall stock index moves.

Friday's report missed consensus by a mile, for example, showing the economy added a paltry 235,000 jobs instead of the 728,000 expected by economists.

But Wall Street seemed to largely shrug off the disappointment. The S&P 500 was essentially flat.

"Today it’s as simple as ‘bad news is good news’ because the weak number gives the Fed cover to maintain its dovish outlook and likely push back tapering," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Detrick also pointed to strengthening yields as a reason the stock market is not terribly worried.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 1.3257% Friday afternoon on data in the jobs report showing wages heating up even more than feared. Even so benchmark Treasury yields are well below the highs earlier this year when traders were most worried about the U.S. recovery kindling durable inflation.

"This was on the disappointing side of things, but the bond market isn’t overly concerned," Detrick added. "If the bond market was worried about the economy, yields would be lower and that’s not the case."

The term "Goldilocks" is often used to describe data that hits the sweet spot; not so dire as to herald economic deterioration or so robust as to cause the Federal Reserve to tighten its dovish monetary policies.

And as markets tend to prefer not to be surprised, it might stand to reason that stocks would perform well when the actual number comes in close to estimates.

But neither appears to have been the case over the last year. The graphic below shows the monthly payrolls surprise against the movement of the S&P 500 on the day of the report's release:

On a more granular level, a clearer picture emerges.

This graphic charts payrolls surprise against the tech sector which tends to respond well to disappointing economic data as it tends to ensure the Fed will keep key interest rates low, and Dow transports that is seen by many as a barometer of economic health:

Finally, this graphic pits payrolls surprise against the rise and fall of benchmark Treasury yields, in basis points, during the session of the report.

Yields often rise along with risk appetite, and indicate economic optimism:

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Alden Bentley and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Traders Weigh Fed Timeline After Weak Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks struggled for direction as a sharp slowdown in U.S. hiring put the focus on whether the Federal Reserve should delay a reduction in the stimulus that has helped push the market to a record.Traders turned to the perceived safety of technology giants, while most groups in the S&P 500 fell amid low volume before Monday’s Labor Day holiday. The Treasury curve steepened, with the gap between 5- and 30-year rates increasing. Investors also weighed a Bloomberg News report saying t

  • Japan Stocks Rally to Three-Decade High as Suga Plans to Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks climbed to a 30-year high after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s plan to resign spurred hope that his successor will increase stimulus spending and be more adept in handling the pandemic.The benchmark Topix index jumped 1.6%, rising to the highest level since April 1991, while the Nikkei 225 Stock Average rallied 2.1%. Japanese stocks were Asia’s best performers as all 33 industry groups advanced on the Topix. The yen and Japanese government bonds declined. “This is

  • Blinken to travel to Qatar and Germany to hold meetings on Afghanistan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he would travel to Qatar on Sunday to meet with the country's leaders and thank them for their help during the evacuation from Afghanistan, and later proceed to Germany where he will hold a ministerial meeting. Blinken told a news conference at the State Department he would meet with Afghans and workers in the Qatari capital Doha "who are doing truly heroic work around the clock." He said he would travel to the Ramstein Air Base in Germany where he also would meet with Afghans.

  • U.S. adds just 235,000 jobs in August as delta and labor shortages dent hiring

    The numbers: The economy created a disappointingly small 235,000 new jobs in August amid another major coronavirus outbreak, raising questions about whether the Federal Reserve will delay plans to start weaning the U.S. off its easy-money strategy. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast 720,000 jobs would be added. The details of the August employment report were lackluster across the board.

  • Investors Are Ignoring the Tax Elephant in the Room

    If corporate income tax rates rise to help fund federal budget, many companies’ earnings—and share prices—will be hurt.

  • The balance of power between employees and employers

    Julie Battilana, Professor of Social Innovation at Harvard Kennedy School and&nbsp;Tiziana Casciaro, Professor of Organizational Behavior at the Rotman School of Management,&nbsp;join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss their new co-authored book, ‘Power, For All’, that debunks the fundamental power dynamics at play in businesses and in the economy at-large.

  • Should Investors Be Concerned About Wells Fargo's Latest Regulatory Headache?

    A recent Bloomberg report said some regulators are weighing further action against the bank for its slow progress related to the phony-accounts scandal.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. EverQuote The Trade: Eve

  • Rent Inflation Is About to Surge Forth and It Won’t Stop, Two Fed Economists Say

    Investors should expect to see the surge in house prices that started roughly 18 months ago begin to push up rents, and in turn drive overall inflation gauges higher.

  • Acorns’ Early program provides a way for parents to invest in their kids

    Kennedy Reynolds, Chief Education Officer at Acorns, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Acorns’ Early program and on teaching children about investing.

  • Match Group asks Dutch regulators to reveal possible Apple antitrust decision

    Match Group, which owns the popular dating service Tinder, filed a complaint with the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) in 2020 alleging that Apple had violated Dutch antitrust laws by forcing Match to use Apple's in-app payment systems and pay commissions to Apple. In the letter filed on Friday, Match said it believes that enough time has passed that the Dutch regulator is legally required to have reached a decision.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Yields jump, equities waver after U.S. jobs report

    The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield jumped on Friday on fears of rising inflation while equity markets wavered after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report likely pushed back when the Federal Reserve will start to reduce its support for the economy. U.S. employers created the fewest jobs in seven months in August as the COVID-19 Delta variant stalled hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector, but a 0.6% increase in wages and other data showed underlying economic strength. The broad S&P 500 and Dow fell as the slowdown in U.S. jobs growth raised questions about the pace of the economic recovery.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after August payrolls sharply miss estimates

    Stocks dropped Friday following the release of the Labor Department's August jobs report, which showed a sharp deceleration in hiring last month amid the Delta variant's latest spread.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Netflix Pounces After Apple Boost; DocuSign Dips As Virgin Galactic Dives Amid Probe

    The Dow Jones rose. Netflix stock pounced after receiving a boost from Apple. DocuSign stock fell as Virgin Galactic plunged.

  • The boss of a 'Black Swan' fund predicts an epic market crash, warns crypto isn't a safe haven, and blasts the Fed in a new interview. Here are the 12 best quotes.

    Universa Investments' Mark Spitznagel urged investors to rethink how they manage risk, and to stop mindlessly diversifying their portfolios.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these Chinese tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • How 2 Physicians Built Retirement Wealth in Real Estate Through a 1031 Exchange

    A brother-sister team amassed millions in rental properties, but when life got too busy, they were shocked at the tax bill they’d owe if they sold. Their solution? A 1031 Exchange and a Delaware Statutory Trust.

  • Fort Worth-based oilfield servicing company says it may lay off about 1,400 employees

    The largest share of the cuts could come in Bakersfield, California, where about 775 jobs may be lost.