Who pays for CASH principal's legal defense?

May 27—Who pays for any legal bills for the criminal defense of Conneaut School District's high school principal remains unknown publicly at this point.

The principal at Conneaut Area Senior High was charged in March by Linesville Police Department with one felony count of wiretapping.

Police accuse Edward J. Pietroski, 43, of Hartstown, with wiretapping for allegedly having a Nov. 15, 2021, staff meeting at the school in Linesville recorded without the participants knowing it was being recorded. Wiretapping, a third-degree felony, carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine, if convicted.

A ruling on whether the case will head to trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas is expected next week from Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard.

However, whether Pietroski himself, the school district or some other party pays for Pietroski's defense as well as the potential cost were unknown Thursday.

George Joseph, the district's attorney, had been researching the matter since early April. Joseph told The Meadville Tribune on Thursday via email that he has rendered a legal opinion to Conneaut School Board, but it couldn't be shared.

"I have given a legal opinion to the board," Joseph wrote. "I cannot ethically discuss that opinion as I may not waive attorney-client privilege on behalf of the district.

"At this time, I am not aware that any legal bill has been presented to the board or paid to date," he added.

In an April 6 email to the Tribune, Conneaut Superintendent Jarrin Sperry said the district would fulfill all its legal requirements, but it had not been determined at that time who would pay.

Sperry said the school board had a request from the Pennsylvania Principals Association calling for the district to pay the bill and "asserts a legal obligation under Pennsylvania law to do so."

In an email to the Tribune on Thursday, the association said it offers legal coverage to members for job-threatening legal action being taken against a member or if the member has been named in a civil suit.

"We advise any member who is involved in any criminal complaint stemming from action taken while carrying out a duty or responsibility as part of his/her job to seek legal assistance with the school district which employs him/her," Eric Eshbach, the association's executive director, wrote. "This is in accordance with the Political Subdivision Tort Claims Act, (42 PaC.S.A. §8547)."

