Who pays damages if a branch falls on my car? What to know as wind topples Sacramento trees

Will insurance pay for damage on your car if an “act of God” lands a tree on your hood?

As winds continue to badger Northern California in early February, Here’s what to do if a tree falls on your car — and who is responsible for damage:

The following information was originally published in January 2023 and has been updated:

What to do if a tree falls on your car in Sacramento

Before you panic about who pays, here are a few steps you should take:

Assess safety and damage. If you’re in danger or someone is hurt, call 9-1-1. If the tree is blocking a roadway, call 3-1-1, the city and county advise. Check whether the tree or a branch is touching a power line. Call SMUD or PG&E if it’s touching a live wire, as this is dangerous. If everyone is safe, take photos so you can be properly compensated for damages when filing an insurance claim, according to QuoteWizard, an online insurance resource. Review your insurance policy and assess the damage to your vehicle.

Will insurance pay for damage on my car if a tree falls on it?

If your policy includes comprehensive coverage, you may be covered.

This usually covers policy holders on incidents that are out of their control. According to the California Department of Insurance, comprehensive coverage “pays for damage to your car caused by something other than a collision, such as fire, theft, vandalism, windstorm, flood” and “falling objects.”

If a tree falls on your Sacramento property or roadway during a storm, who cleans it up?

You’ll want to make sure this is included in your plan.

Comprehensive coverage requires a deductible fee to move forward with a claim. Deductibles are typically around $500, but can be more or less, depending on what you picked when you selected your policy.

To file a claim, you’ll need to call your insurance provider or go online.

The front wheel of a truck on 24th Avenue in Curtis Park is suspended above the ground on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, after a tree fell across the street, crushing the back of the vehicle – and another pickup behind it. A storm with high winds knocked out power to more than 300,000 residents of Sacramento County. Nathaniel Levine/nlevine@sacbee.com

What if my neighbor’s tree or a city tree falls on my car?

California law honors premise liability.

If you can prove your neighbor or a public entity neglected a tree that fell on your property, they may be responsible for the damages. Otherwise: It’s likely your coverage will take the hit.

On the city website, Sacramento acknowledged during the 2023 winter onslaught that the “impact a series of storms can have” and encourages residents to report issues to 3-1-1 if the tree is on public property.

“With strong winds and saturated soil, trees may be vulnerable due to a loss of anchorage. Any ‘heaving’ of soil around the base of a tree should be taken seriously,” the city stated on its FAQ page.

If the tree is publicly owned by the city or county, you can file a claim with the government for damages. Sacramento County provides a form on its website, and you must file within six months of the incident. Claim forms for the city can also be found online.

If the tree falls on private property, cleanup is your responsibility.

