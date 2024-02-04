Who pays for pothole damage to your car?

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Potholes continue to wreak havoc on Middle Tennessee drivers, with more than 500 reported since winter storms struck the area in mid-January.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, News 2 spoke with a driver and her daughter who got a flat tire while trying to dodge a pothole on Interstate 24 in Joelton. As she attempted to avoid a pothole in the right lane, the mother said she ended up hitting one shortly after switching into the left lane.

One local insurance agent said he has received dozens of calls over the last several weeks, with some of the most common issues being blown out tires and bent rims.

Hunter Bolden with Hunter Bolden State Farm urged drivers to pull over and inspect your car if you suspect damage after hitting a pothole: “I would definitely pull over, make sure your car’s okay, all tires are good to go because a lot of times you don’t realize how much damage it is until about two or three miles up the road when your wheel starts wobbling on you.”

Issues with your car may become more apparent days after hitting a pothole. Bolden said drivers need to pay close attention to how your car is driving and be on the lookout for any strange noises.

In addition to damage inquiries, Bolden also shed light on who ultimately covers the cost of car damage caused by potholes.

“If it has been reported and the city is continuing to neglect it, that’s when they are starting to win those cases,” Bolden explained. “Now, if it’s just a one-off occurrence, let’s just say somebody reports it for the first time, then that’s case-by-case. I mean, you can’t really blame somebody or blame it on the city when they haven’t had time to, you know, the proper time to get something fixed.”

If you spot a pothole, you can report it to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) through a maintenance request online or by calling the TDOT Road Repair Hotline at 833-836-8349.

To file a claim against the state for property damage, you can visit the Department of Treasury’s website.

You can call your insurance company immediately after hitting a pothole, if needed, for roadside assistance and to start filing a claim right away. Bolden noted some repairs may be less than your policy’s deductible.

