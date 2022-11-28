Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Paysafe Limited's (NYSE:PSFE) future prospects. Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$111m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.7b, the US$1.0b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Paysafe's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Paysafe, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$129m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 113% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Paysafe's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Paysafe is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

