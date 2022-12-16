Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) dips 21% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. We wouldn't blame Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 74% in just one year. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Paysafe hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 41% in a month.

With the stock having lost 21% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

See our latest analysis for Paysafe

Given that Paysafe didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Paysafe's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 0.09%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 74%. That's a stern reminder that profitless companies need to grow the top line, at the very least. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

This free interactive report on Paysafe's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Paysafe shareholders are down 74% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 19%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 40%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Paysafe is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But note: Paysafe may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

