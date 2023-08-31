Payson teacher arrested on suspicion of sexual conduct with former student

A Payson middle school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of sexual conduct with a former student, who was a juvenile, in a community tip to authorities.

On Aug. 14, Payson Unified School District learned of rumors of inappropriate conduct between Miles Huff, 34, a teacher at Rim Country Middle School, a former high school coach and a former student, the school district said in a news release.

After hearing those rumors, the district administration immediately notified a Payson Police Department School Resource Officer and a criminal investigation was opened.

Payson police conducted numerous interviews with witnesses and victims, according to a news release. The information obtained officials said.

The investigation was ongoing, as detectives have to go through large amounts of evidence and conduct follow-up interviews, police said.

In the meantime, the district was shocked by the news and will continue to focus on student safety.

"Our entire community is stunned by these recent developments. We will continue to prioritize students' education in a safe environment. We are grateful to the courageous individuals who brought this to our attention and urge anyone else with potential information to cooperate with the Payson Police Department."

The district said that out of respect for the privacy of those affected, it could not share any more information.

Payson police asked that anyone contact them if they have more information about this case or if they believe they might be a victim of these crimes.

