Paytm Billionaire CEO Wins Resounding Vote to Stay in Charge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Saritha Rai and Vrishti Beniwal
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vijay Shekhar Sharma
    CEO of Paytm

(Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of Paytm emerged unscathed in a crucial test of investor confidence, with a forceful majority of shareholders voting to keep him at the helm of the fintech pioneer that made one of the worst market debuts in Indian history.

Most Read from Bloomberg

An emphatic 99.67% of shareholders voted to maintain Vijay Shekhar Sharma as the managing director and chief executive officer, among the items decided on at the company’s annual general meeting. A proxy advisory firm last week recommended that shareholders replace the founder as managing director and CEO, citing concerns about his ability to reverse losses at the payments provider.

Shares of the company, listed on the bourse as One 97 Communications Ltd. rose as much as 3.6% in early trading in Mumbai on Monday.

Sharma got a “resounding vote of confidence from shareholders for reappointment” as managing director and CEO, the company said in an exchange filing and a press statement on Sunday. Each of seven resolutions, including one detailing Sharma’s remuneration, were passed with at least 94% of votes in favor.

Paytm, the poster boy for India’s tech startups, has lost more than 60% of its value since its high-profile initial public offering in November as it struggled to convince investors of its earnings potential. In an interview last month, 44-year-old Sharma said Paytm is set to become India’s first internet company to hit $1 billion in annual revenue and pledged a shift from growth toward profitability.

“Paytm and Vijay Shekhar are one thing, they are not different,” said Rahul Jain, an analyst with Dolat Capital Market Ltd. The fintech space in India is still an evolving business and the sector needs visionaries such as Sharma, Jain who has a Buy rating on the stock, added.

Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd. last week said investors should vote against Sharma’s reappointment and that the board must bring in a professional to the role. On several occasions before the IPO Sharma talked publicly about the company turning profitable, and yet it hasn’t happened even at an operational level, the firm said.

Paytm counts Ant Group Co.’s Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV., SoftBank Group Corp. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board among its top shareholders. Of the dozen analysts covering the firm, six have a buy rating, while three have a hold and the remaining three recommend investors sell their shares.

Sharma’s remuneration is fixed for the next three years without any annual increment, the company said on Sunday. The founder had earlier said that his employee share incentives will vest after the company’s market value crosses the IPO level on a sustained basis.

Shareholders also approved the reappointment of Ravi Adusumalli to the board, which the proxy adviser had recommended against, as well as the appointment of Madhur Deora as whole-time director and group chief financial officer.

(Updates share prices in third paragraph and analyst comment in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Your Money in the Right Savings Account? Here's How to Know

    Savings accounts are a great place to stash money you have earmarked for emergencies. The deposits you make to your account can't lose value, whereas when you invest in a brokerage account, you run the risk of your account balance declining from one day, week, or month to the next. Not only are your principal deposits guaranteed in a savings account (up to $250,000 per depositor), but you can also access that money at any time.

  • Thousands of Customers Claim This $20 Neck Firming Cream Is a Game-Changer for Revitalizing Their Elasticity

    If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s anti-aging products that actually make a difference. At this point, we’ve tried so many anti-aging skincare products and tools, we’ve garnered somewhat of a collection. While we love many, there are only a few that we both adore and that are crazy effective, per the […]

  • Morgan Stanley’s Sheets Favors Cash as Bears Circle Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Dollar-denominated cash holdings look attractive against US stocks, according to Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Sheets, an analysis that comes as faith in the global equity rebounds starts to wobble.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pa

  • Better Growth Stock: Roblox vs. Coinbase Global

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) were two of the market's hottest growth stocks last year. Roblox went public via a direct listing last March, and it started trading at $64.50 and surged to an all-time high of $134.72 last November. Coinbase also went public through a direct listing last April.

  • Arizona woman still missing after flash flooding at Zion National Park, authorities say

    From July to September, flash floods can easily sneak up on hikers, especially in narrow canyons, which Zion National Park is known for.

  • Marlette Holdings prioritizes workplace culture amidst company growth

    Marlette Holdings and Best Egg win 1st place in large companies in Delaware's Top Workplaces 2022

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These stand-out growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Explainer-What is the impact of Philips' recall of sleep apnea devices?

    A massive recall of Philips breathing devices in 2021 due to a risk of potential injury has left physicians scrambling to find alternatives for the growing number of people who use them. Philips said last week it is about halfway through replacing the 5.5 million devices, which include mechanical ventilators as well as non-invasive breathing devices used to treat sleep apnea, a condition marked by brief pauses in breathing during sleep. The company recently named a new chief executive, Roy Jakobs, to lead it through the recall.

  • PAWS highlights bulldog who needs life-changing surgery | Pets of the Week

    Lilly is a female bulldog who was dumped at the PAWS shelter by her previous owner. To live a healthy and happy life, she needs a costly surgery.

  • A conversation with Andreessen Horowitz's fintech leads

    Last month, Andreessen Horowitz — one of venture capital’s largest and most prominent players — announced that its “headquarters will be in the cloud” going forward. Founded in 2009 in Menlo Park, California, the firm — also known as a16z — has for years been a symbol of Silicon Valley investing. Many may underestimate just how much the pandemic really pushed this acceleration in the financial services world and people are now kind of commenting, "Oh, there's this slowdown and, like, look at how much decreased investment is in fintech."

  • Winnebago Industries' (NYSE:WGO) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Winnebago Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:WGO ) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 28th of...

  • CEO of scandal-plagued Israeli spyware maker NSO steps down

    The chief executive of embattled Israeli spyware maker NSO has stepped down as part of a corporate reorganization, the company announced Sunday.

  • RBNZ’s Hawkesby Open to Cash Rate Above 4% to Tame Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank is open to the possibility of raising its benchmark rate as high as 4.25% amid uncertainty over the amount of tightening needed to regain control of inflation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMo

  • UK’s Sunak Tells Truss to Choose Tax Cuts or Energy Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak has told Liz Truss, his rival and the front-runner in the race to be the next UK prime minister, she can’t deliver both support for struggling British households this winter and stick to her flagship policy of tax cuts.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rally

  • Gearing up for back to school? These new (but tried-and-true) tech gadgets can solve your problems

    We tested more than 300 back-to-school gadgets and apps. Here's some advice on some tools that can help you (and your kids) get back in the groove.

  • Israeli spyware company NSO Group CEO steps down

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli spyware firm NSO Group said on Sunday its Chief Executive Shalev Hulio is stepping down with immediate effect, with Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat appointed to oversee a reorganisation of the company before a successor is named. A source in the company confirmed that around 100 employees will be let go as part of the firm's reorganisation, and that Shohat will lead the company until the board appoints a new CEO.

  • Bank Behind Fintech’s Rise Reels in Billions in Pandemic’s Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the fastest growing banks in the US is on a mission to rewire the industry. It has also touched some nerves.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan LoanCross River Bank began turning heads across the financial real

  • DC's pioneering 'Baby Bonds' plan aims to narrow wealth gap

    Aaliyah Manning's dreams of becoming a psychologist ended abruptly during her freshman year at Potomac State in West Virginia when the cost of continuing her education became overwhelming. Now she lives largely on public assistance in a two-bedroom apartment with her boyfriend, his mother and his 9-year-old daughter from another relationship. Called “Baby Bonds,” it will provide children of the city’s poorest families with up to $25,000 when they reach adulthood — for use on multiple purposes, including education.

  • This miner is dirt cheap and has a growing dividend – investors are mad to ignore it

    A deteriorating global economic outlook may dissuade some investors from buying shares at the moment. They may naturally feel there is a greater risk of loss as stock markets have largely been falling since the start of the year.

  • 4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

    It's no wonder the S&P 500 and tech-centric Nasdaq Composite fell firmly into bear market territory. For patient investors with an eye for innovation, it's the perfect time to go shopping for growth stocks. The Nasdaq 100 is comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange.