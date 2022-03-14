Paytm Payments Bank denies China data leak report, says all data stored in India

FILE PHOTO: Paytm app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration
·2 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Paytm Payments Bank, which facilitates transactions on mobile commerce platform Paytm, said on Monday all its data is stored in the country, denying a report that a ban on the firm taking on new customers was due to data being leaked to Chinese firms.

Paytm is backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding and its affiliate Ant Group.

Annual inspections by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) found that Paytm Payments Bank's servers were sharing information with China-based entities that indirectly own a stake in the firm, Bloomberg News had reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

"Paytm Payments Bank is proud to be a completely homegrown bank, fully compliant with RBI's directions on data localisation. All of the Bank's data resides within India," the company said on Twitter.

The RBI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On Friday, the RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank from taking on new customers and ordered a comprehensive audit of its IT systems, citing "material" supervisory concerns observed in the bank, without elaborating further.

The payments bank is taking immediate steps regarding the RBI's decision and is committed to working with the regulator to address its concerns, it said in a statement.

Paytm shares slumped 13% on Monday after RBI's move, with Macquarie Research analysts saying they expect a significant impact on Paytm's brand and customer loyalty and that the developments would substantially lower the chance of Paytm Payments Bank upgrading to a small finance bank.

Billionaire Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, said in an interview with television channel CNBC-TV18 on Monday, that no government body had raised any concerns on data sharing or access issues with the payments bank.

Paytm Payments Bank has over 300 million wallets and 60 million bank accounts, according to its website.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • This Is the Greatest Dividend Stock of All Time, and You've Probably Never Heard of It

    This company began paying a dividend when James Madison was president. It hasn't missed a year since.

  • Shock and awe: An unprecedented financial conflict

    How will Russia stay financially afloat?

  • Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Right Now

    My personal opinion is that Warren Buffett has the best approach. The legendary investor has led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in building up its cash stockpile. At the same time, though, Buffett has been selectively buying a few stocks that look attractive.

  • 4 401(k) Mistakes You Don't Even Realize You're Making

    You're maxing out the company match in your 401(k), so that'll eventually fund your retirement, right? Contributing regularly to your 401(k) and collecting your full match are great starting points for funding a comfortable retirement. Make sure that's not happening with a quick self-check against the four 401(k) missteps below.

  • The stock market's fear index is sending mixed signals to investors and that could mean a bottom is near, Fundstrat says

    Whenever the VIX fell 5% on the same day the S&P 500 fell 1%, stocks were positive one year later 100% of the time.

  • Ukraine invasion: Rusal investors lose US$6 billion in Hong Kong stock sell-off while aluminium producer deflects all sanctions

    The plunge in United Company Rusal, the only Russian company listed in Hong Kong, has erased US$6 billion of value from the world's largest aluminium producer outside China while the Ukraine conflict clouds its operations. Since Russia invaded its neighbouring country on February 24, the stock has tumbled 42 per cent while trading on the Moscow Exchange was halted. Yet, the miner said it remains untouched by a barrage of Western sanctions on Russian entities, individuals and its key exports like

  • Want to Get Richer? 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's longtime right-hand man, recently predicted that over the next 100 years, inflation will cause fiat currency (that is, government-issued currency) to plummet to zero. Munger's track record speaks for itself, so people tend to listen whenever he has something to say about markets or the economy. It's the world's top cryptocurrency, an asset that he has publicly eschewed.

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Last Monday, Sea Ltd. employees were starting their week when an email from Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li arrived. In the 900-word memo, the billionaire adopted a contrite tone, addressing head-on a $150 billion plunge in his company’s value since late 2021.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivSea’s Billionaire CEO

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, plus three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected on Wednesday to raise the federal-funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

  • Rivian since IPO is ‘a bad episode out of the Twilight Zone’: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Rivian (RIVN) is losing its momentum after the electric vehicle carmaker halved its production forecast due to ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • Could This Warren Buffett Recommendation Be Your Ticket to a Million-Dollar Portfolio?

    It's a common myth that the people who do well in the stock market are investing geniuses with a knack for choosing the right companies. Warren Buffett has famously said that for everyday investors, putting money into an S&P 500 index fund is a solid bet. Now to be clear, it's not that Buffett himself needs to rely on index funds.

  • Deutsche Bank winding down operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion after sparking backlash for saying that leaving the country wasn't 'practical'

    Deutsche Bank's reversal comes after CEO Christian Sewing reportedly told staff in a memo that withdrawing from Russia would "go against our values."

  • 4 Reasons to Steer Clear of a 15-Year Mortgage

    When you're using a mortgage to buy a home, you'll have to decide what your loan repayment term will be. A 15-year mortgage has a lower interest rate, and it costs less over time. You're locked into making these payments for the entire life of the loan, which means you're taking on a huge financial commitment for 15 years.

  • Stockpiling Russians buy electronics, pharmacy goods as crisis deepens -PSB

    Many of the world's top companies have suspended operations in the country and it is largely excluded from the international financial system. Spending on electronic goods increased by 40%, pharmacy sales added 22%, and demand for clothes, shoes and spending in supermarkets increased by 16%, said PSB. Adjusting for inflation, demand for these types of goods increased by between 14% and 21%, PSB said.

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own for Any Dividend Investor

    The energy industry hasn't been kind to dividend investors over the years. Energy-price volatility has plagued the sector, forcing many energy companies to reduce or suspend their dividends. The sector's issues make Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) stand out.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • Russia warns it may pay foreign debt in roubles

    STORY: As the conflict in Ukraine nears three weeks old, the financial pressure on Russia continues to mount. Western sanctions have all-but cut the country off from global markets. On Monday (March 14) Moscow said it might start to pay foreign debt in roubles as a result. Russia is due to pay $117 million on two dollar-denominated bonds on Wednesday (March 16). Officials say rumours that it can’t service its debts are untrue. But the finance ministry said it could make payments in roubles if sanctions prevent it from accessing foreign currency. Analysts say that would be tantamount to a default. Several Russia banks have been banned from the SWIFT system of international payments. That hampers efforts to move money outside of Russia. The finance ministry said the financial restrictions on the country amounted to an attempt by western countries to force a kind of default.