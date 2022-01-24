Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa and PolicyBazaar shares drop to record lows

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Shares of Paytm, Zomato, PolicyBazaar, and Nykaa -- four Indian tech startups that went public last year -- on Monday tumbled to their record lows since market debuts last year as analysts predict a global market correction amid US investors worrying about the prospect of high interest rates.

Shares of Paytm dropped 6% to as low as ₹902 ($12.10) on Monday, the lowest since its public debut in mid-November. The market cap of mobile payments firm, which made its debut with an issue price of ₹2,150, has shrunk to $7.9 billion, less than half of the $16 billion valuation at which it raised $1 billion in a private financing round in the second half of 2019.

Nykaa shares dropped over 11% to ₹1,740 ($23.35) apiece, down from its all-time high of ₹2,574 ($34.5). At over 18.5% fall, shares of Zomato saw the steepest drop among the four aforementioned tech firms. The shares dropped to as low as ₹91.7 ($1.23) apiece from an all-time high of ₹169.10 ($2.27). PolicyBazaar fell over 8% to ₹787 ($10.5) apiece to nearly half of its all-time high of ₹1,470.

The recent tumble -- which hasn't impacted other Indian stocks as severely -- comes as shares of tech companies that have rallied in recent years amid the pandemic begin to see what many analysts are terming as "correction."

The rally has also helped startups globally raise capital at record high valuation jumps and pace. But several investors are now publicly telling startups that those days are about to be over -- for an indefinite period of time, at least.

"Market sentiment changes faster than startups can change operations, cost structures or monetization levers," said Shailendra Singh, a venture capitalist at Sequoia Capital India, in a tweet last week.

"Looking forward to a much needed correction in startup funding environment; thankfully, conversations are back to focusing on revenues, products, unit economics, saving dollars."

At an Axios conference last week, Rajeev Misra, chief executive of SoftBank Vision Fund, said that SaaS stocks in the US have gone down from 20 times of their revenue to 12x. "In the private markets they're still at 20x or higher... I believe that gap is going to tighten over the next six months," he added.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘2nd Chance’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

    'Man Push Cart' and 'Chop Shop' director Ramin Bahrani makes his feature documentary debut with the story of bulletproof vest pioneer and certified eccentric Richard Davis.

  • Nas Joins Google, and More to Invest $20M Into Gaming Publisher

    Rapper Nas has seen much success outside of his musical career, investing in major companies, most notably the smart doorbell company Ring. The Queens native […]

  • Fortescue Targets Battery-Tech Fast Lane With Williams Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. has agreed to buy Williams Advanced Engineering Ltd., which was founded by the Williams Formula 1 racing team, for $223 million to gain access to battery technology that it will use in mining haulage trucks. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoStocks, Futures Mixed With Focus on Fed Tighte

  • People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Bad Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To RadioShack

    "They nearly went under as a result of an extremely cringeworthy speech from their CEO."View Entire Post ›

  • The world's top 5 tech tycoons — including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates — have already lost about $85 billion this year after a brutal market selloff

    Elon Musk — the world's richest man — has lost $27 billion year-to-date, and is now worth $243 billion after hitting a high in November of more than $300 billion.

  • City of London’s $10 Trillion Chinese Conduit Plans for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s relations with China may be at a low ebb but China Construction Bank Corp.’s City of London outpost is banking on ever closer financial flows between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoStocks, Futures Mixed With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out o

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Income investors certainly don't want to buy stocks with dividends that are likely to be slashed. Instead, income investors prefer dividend stocks with solid business models that are built for the long term. Here are three such dividend stocks to buy and hold forever.

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • 4 Index Funds I Predict Will Beat the Market in 2022

    The global economy's underpinnings are changing in a big way, which will help some industries while hurting others.

  • Buy These 3 Potential 10X Stocks Now, and You Might Look Like a Genius Later

    Life as a growth stock investor hasn't been very much fun lately. Inflation and the eventual rise in interest rates continue to push against many small and mid-cap growth stocks, which are reaching new lows week after week. According to research by Upwork, more than 50% of the U.S. population could participate in freelancing by 2027, making it a permanent staple in the economy instead of a pandemic fluke.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    This pair of income-paying superstars offers a potent combination of steady growth and long-term value.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Let's look at two monster stocks -- both of which are leaders in their fields and have historically demolished the market -- that could continue delivering excellent returns for years on end: HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). HCA Healthcare is one of the largest hospital chains in the U.S. The company owns a diverse portfolio of facilities, including acute care hospitals, surgery centers, psychiatric hospitals, and endoscopy centers. The company makes money based on occupancy levels in its facilities and the volume of services that physicians order for their patients.

  • This Stock Is a Buy—Even After a Disappointing Quarter

    The Wall Street powerhouse trades at a discount to peers. And its increasingly diversified business mix is reducing the downside.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    Cryptocurrency is facing a rough patch right now, with the market's total valuation down 20% year to date to $1.77 trillion at the time of this writing. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) are excellent ways to bet on these long-term trends. With a market cap of $326 billion, Ethereum represents a whopping 19% of the cryptocurrency market's capitalization.

  • U.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike Cycles

    (Bloomberg) -- As the Nasdaq 100 comes off its worst week since the pandemic selloff in March 2020, investors now have to contend with Wednesday’s Fed meeting, where officials are expected to signal that they’ll raise interest rates in March and shrink their balance sheet soon after.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoStocks, Futur

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoStocks, Futures Mixed With Focus on Fed Tighten

  • Forget a bitcoin winter — a crypto 'ice age' might be coming as the Fed ends the easy-money era

    Crypto prices have tumbled as bond yields have shot higher. Some investors think they might not recover for a long time.

  • Why the huge stock market correction may be actually good news about the pandemic

    As Omicron cases subside, markets are reconsidering how they value the companies that cater to staying at home. Bad news for Netflix is good news about a return to normal.