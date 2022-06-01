Payton Gendron charged with hate-fueled domestic terrorism for Buffalo shooting that killed 10

A white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black shoppers at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket this month has been charged with domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

A grand jury decided on the charges, which also include 10 counts of first-degree murder, on Wednesday.

Payton Gendron has pleaded not guilty.

The 18-year-old could also face separate hate crime charges.

Mr Gendron is believed to written hundreds of pages online filled with racist conspiracy theories about his intentions to kill Black people, and had a racial epithet written on the assault rifle he allegedly used in the shooting.

He drove nearly three hours from his hometown of Conklin, New York, to Buffalo in an attempt to strike an area with predominantly people of colour, according to officials.

The teen’s attorney, Brian Parker, told the Associated Press he had been barred by a judge from discussing the case publicly.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.