Payton sentenced to 24 months in prison for escape

Jan. 9—On December 27, William H. Payton (28) appeared in Circuit Court in Coquille, for a change of plea on escape in the second degree, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and resisting arrest.

Payton ultimately accepted a plea deal offered by Coos County Deputy District Attorney John Blanc, outlined as follows.

Escape in the Second Degree — Guilty (24 months Department of Corrections "Prison")

Criminal Driving While Suspended or Revoked — Dismissed

Resisting Arrest — Dismissed

It is essential to understand that plea negotiations save the taxpayer money and reduce the need for juries, attorneys, and lengthy court proceedings. It also holds the offenders accountable for the most egregious crimes committed, while allowing the limited staff of the district attorney's office to focus their efforts on serious person crimes requiring prosecution.