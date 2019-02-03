PBF Energy battling fire at crude unit of Delaware refinery

Smoke rises from a fire at PBF Energy Inc's 175,000 barrel-per-day crude unit at its Delaware City, Delaware refinery in this still image taken from Delaware Department of Transportation traffic camera video in Delaware City, Delaware, U.S. February 3, 2019. Delaware DOT/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc said a fire occurred around noon Sunday at its 175,000 barrel-per-day crude unit at its Delaware City, Delaware refinery.

There were no injuries, a PBF spokesman said. The company did not say what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

The Delaware City Volunteer Fire Company said firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze.





