PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter 2020 on Friday, May 8, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 876-9176 or (785) 424-1670, conference ID: PBFXQ120. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through May 22, 2020, by dialing (800) 839-1198 or (402) 220-0458.

About PBF Logistics LP

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-release-first-quarter-2020-earnings-results-301041479.html

