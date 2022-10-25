PBOC Adjusts Cross-Border Borrowing Rules to Allow More Inflows
(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank adjusted rules to allow companies to borrow more from overseas, enabling more foreign capital inflows at a time when the currency is plunging to fresh 2008 lows against the dollar.
The People’s Bank of China raised the so-called macro-prudential parameter for companies and banks’ cross-border financing to 1.25 from 1, in order to increase their source of funding, the central bank said in a statement Tuesday. Raising the parameter would allow companies to borrow more from overseas markets.
The announcement came shortly before the PBOC set the daily reference rate for the yuan at the weakest level since 2008. The currency fixing was set at 7.1668 per dollar, versus the average estimate of 7.2198.
