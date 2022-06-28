PBOC Signals Stimulus to Prioritize Credit Growth Over Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The People’s Bank of China pledged to keep monetary policy supportive to aid the economy’s recovery, while signaling that stimulus would likely focus on boosting credit rather than lowering interest rates.

In a rare interview conducted in English with a state broadcaster, Governor Yi Gang said policy “will continue to be accommodative to support economic recovery in aggregate sense.” A transcript of the interview with China Global Television Network was released Monday by the central bank in both English and Mandarin, a sign that Yi’s comments were targeted toward an international audience.

The governor said China’s “real interest rate is pretty low” after taking inflation into account, comments that suggested there’s limited room for large-scale rate cuts.

“The PBOC is focusing more on the changes in the overall quantity of social financing and loans, instead of the price of interest rate,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. “Yi’s comments show that the PBOC is reluctant to cut interest rates.”

Yields on the benchmark bond steadied Tuesday after slipping 1 basis point to 2.82% following Yi’s comments. Kiyong Seong, a rates strategist at Societe Generale SA, said the PBOC’s targeted monetary easing is well priced into the market.

Cautious Approach

Yi’s interview was largely focused on the PBOC’s past efforts in supporting the economy’s green transition before he spoke about monetary policy. He said the central bank’s “high priorities” are to maintain stable prices and maximize employment. It will also continue to focus on structural policies such as those supporting small businesses and green projects, he said.

On inflation, he said the “outlook is stable,” with consumer prices rising 2.1% in May and producer prices increasing 6.4%.

Zhang said the central bank could use tools including the reserve requirement ratio for banks or the relending programs to expand the overall financing in the economy. On top of the low real interest rate, another reason for the PBOC to be cautious with rate cuts is that the economy is weighed down by Covid restrictions, a problem monetary policy can’t effectively address, he said.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd., echoed those views.

“My impression is that further room for a large rate cut would be limited,” he said. The PBOC seems to be “targeting on the aggregate financing outstanding amount.”

The PBOC has taken a modest approach to easing this year, as weak borrowing demand in the face of Covid lockdowns and the tightening of monetary policy overseas narrowed its policy room. It has refrained from cutting policy interest rates since January. It has put more pressure on banks to expand lending, which has proved to be an uphill battle as households and companies turned cautious with borrowing under Covid lockdowns.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“The People’s Bank of China will stay accommodative, as affirmed by Governor Yi Gang on Monday. Bloomberg Economics projects it will cut its key rate by another 20 basis points by year-end, less than our previous forecast of 30 bps. We also see it lowering the reserve requirement ratio by 75 bps.”

-- Chang Shu, chief Asia economist

Read the full report here

“The PBOC is not going for consecutive rate cuts just to support the economy, but rather a much more prudent and moderate pace of easing,” said Liu Peiqian, chief China economist at NatWest Group Plc. She sees RRR cuts more likely than rate cuts as a way to boost liquidity support.

The central bank will likely continue to keep liquidity ample given there’s little improvement in the labor market in the short term, said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. The official jobless rate stood at 5.9% in May, above the full-year target of under 5.5%, while the youth unemployment rate surged to a record 18.4%.

And while Yi’s remarks suggested big rate cuts aren’t on the table, Seong said the central bank could consider such measures should the unemployment rate jump. Such an opening of the floodgates would be a “game changer,” Seong said.

Credit demand, meanwhile, has weakened as the uncertainty around the possibility of future lockdowns prompts companies and households to be more cautious with their spending and investment, said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings Inc. He added that the property industry is stuck in a vicious cycle where developers are struggling to finish their projects and residents are unwilling to buy new homes.

Lu said the government can boost confidence by increasing fiscal spending and subsidies. He suggested the PBOC can increase liquidity by increasing relending or using tools such as the medium-term lending facility.

Policy Room

PBOC Deputy Governor Chen Yulu highlighted the central bank’s targeted approach to monetary policy at a briefing last week. He said the central bank has kept the monetary sluice in check and avoided flooding the market with liquidity. Structural monetary policy tools enhance the allocation of loans and at the same time support credit growth, he said, adding that their quantity and scale would be kept at an appropriate level.

Chinese officials will have to roll out additional fiscal and monetary policies in the second half to support economic growth, and there is still ample room for such moves, the Securities Times said in a report Tuesday. Fiscal policies will continue to play a major role, while more structural monetary policy tools could be adopted, the report said, citing analysts including Wang Qing at Golden Credit Rating. The newspaper is managed by the official People’s Daily.

In response to a question about the yuan’s recent depreciation, Yi said China has a flexible and market-determined exchange rate system using a basket of currencies as reference. The yuan has strengthened against the US dollar by 25% over the past two decades and even more in real terms, he said.

(Updates with additional economist comments.)

