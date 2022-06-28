PBOC Signals Stimulus to Prioritize Credit Growth Over Rates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yi Gang
    Executive at People's Bank of China

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China pledged to keep monetary policy supportive to aid the economy’s recovery, while signaling that stimulus would likely focus on boosting credit rather than lowering interest rates.

In a rare interview conducted in English with a state broadcaster, Governor Yi Gang said policy “will continue to be accommodative to support economic recovery in aggregate sense.” A transcript of the interview with China Global Television Network was released Monday by the central bank in both English and Mandarin, a sign that Yi’s comments were targeted toward an international audience.

The governor said China’s “real interest rate is pretty low” after taking inflation into account, comments that suggested there’s limited room for large-scale rate cuts.

“The PBOC is focusing more on the changes in the overall quantity of social financing and loans, instead of the price of interest rate,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. “Yi’s comments show that the PBOC is reluctant to cut interest rates.”

Yields on the benchmark bond steadied Tuesday after slipping 1 basis point to 2.82% following Yi’s comments. Kiyong Seong, a rates strategist at Societe Generale SA, said the PBOC’s targeted monetary easing is well priced into the market.

Cautious Approach

Yi’s interview was largely focused on the PBOC’s past efforts in supporting the economy’s green transition before he spoke about monetary policy. He said the central bank’s “high priorities” are to maintain stable prices and maximize employment. It will also continue to focus on structural policies such as those supporting small businesses and green projects, he said.

On inflation, he said the “outlook is stable,” with consumer prices rising 2.1% in May and producer prices increasing 6.4%.

Zhang said the central bank could use tools including the reserve requirement ratio for banks or the relending programs to expand the overall financing in the economy. On top of the low real interest rate, another reason for the PBOC to be cautious with rate cuts is that the economy is weighed down by Covid restrictions, a problem monetary policy can’t effectively address, he said.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd., echoed those views.

“My impression is that further room for a large rate cut would be limited,” he said. The PBOC seems to be “targeting on the aggregate financing outstanding amount.”

The PBOC has taken a modest approach to easing this year, as weak borrowing demand in the face of Covid lockdowns and the tightening of monetary policy overseas narrowed its policy room. It has refrained from cutting policy interest rates since January. It has put more pressure on banks to expand lending, which has proved to be an uphill battle as households and companies turned cautious with borrowing under Covid lockdowns.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“The People’s Bank of China will stay accommodative, as affirmed by Governor Yi Gang on Monday. Bloomberg Economics projects it will cut its key rate by another 20 basis points by year-end, less than our previous forecast of 30 bps. We also see it lowering the reserve requirement ratio by 75 bps.”

-- Chang Shu, chief Asia economist

Read the full report here

“The PBOC is not going for consecutive rate cuts just to support the economy, but rather a much more prudent and moderate pace of easing,” said Liu Peiqian, chief China economist at NatWest Group Plc. She sees RRR cuts more likely than rate cuts as a way to boost liquidity support.

The central bank will likely continue to keep liquidity ample given there’s little improvement in the labor market in the short term, said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. The official jobless rate stood at 5.9% in May, above the full-year target of under 5.5%, while the youth unemployment rate surged to a record 18.4%.

And while Yi’s remarks suggested big rate cuts aren’t on the table, Seong said the central bank could consider such measures should the unemployment rate jump. Such an opening of the floodgates would be a “game changer,” Seong said.

Credit demand, meanwhile, has weakened as the uncertainty around the possibility of future lockdowns prompts companies and households to be more cautious with their spending and investment, said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings Inc. He added that the property industry is stuck in a vicious cycle where developers are struggling to finish their projects and residents are unwilling to buy new homes.

Lu said the government can boost confidence by increasing fiscal spending and subsidies. He suggested the PBOC can increase liquidity by increasing relending or using tools such as the medium-term lending facility.

Policy Room

PBOC Deputy Governor Chen Yulu highlighted the central bank’s targeted approach to monetary policy at a briefing last week. He said the central bank has kept the monetary sluice in check and avoided flooding the market with liquidity. Structural monetary policy tools enhance the allocation of loans and at the same time support credit growth, he said, adding that their quantity and scale would be kept at an appropriate level.

Chinese officials will have to roll out additional fiscal and monetary policies in the second half to support economic growth, and there is still ample room for such moves, the Securities Times said in a report Tuesday. Fiscal policies will continue to play a major role, while more structural monetary policy tools could be adopted, the report said, citing analysts including Wang Qing at Golden Credit Rating. The newspaper is managed by the official People’s Daily.

In response to a question about the yuan’s recent depreciation, Yi said China has a flexible and market-determined exchange rate system using a basket of currencies as reference. The yuan has strengthened against the US dollar by 25% over the past two decades and even more in real terms, he said.

(Updates with additional economist comments.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Major finance milestones as Hong Kong marks 25 years since handover

    Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 after 156 years of British colonial rule. The Hong Kong dollar was pegged to the U.S. dollar on October 17, 1983, with a trading band of between 7.75 and 7.85 per US dollar imposed since 2005. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the city's de-facto central bank, regularly enters the market to buy or sell the currency to keep it within the band.

  • Stock Rally Fizzles as Crude, Treasuries Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks struggled for traction in Asia on Tuesday as a global bounce from a bear market stalled amid ongoing worries about high inflation and slowing economic growth.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and E

  • Gold Steady as G-7 Russia Import Ban Viewed ‘Largely Symbolic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after the Group of Seven nations planned to announce a ban on new imports of the metal from Russia, which analysts saw as a “largely symbolic” move.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New Evidence EmergesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’The

  • JetBlue Again Boosts Spirit Takeover Bid in Counter to Frontier

    (Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. continued its fight to acquire Spirit Airlines Inc., raising its all-cash bid yet again in response to an increased offer by rival suitor Frontier Group Holdings Inc. in the days before a crucial shareholder vote.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Rangebound Amid Rate Hike, Recession Worries

    Today’s reaction to the ban on Russian bullion is likely to be short-lived with traders returning quickly to rate hikes and recession for direction.

  • After Roe's demise, clergy lead faithful in praise, laments

    Praise and lament for the overturning of abortion rights filled sacred spaces this weekend as clergy across the U.S. rearranged worship plans or rewrote sermons to provide their religious context -- and competing messages -- about the historic moment. At St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh, the Very Rev. Kris Stubna discarded his planned Sunday homily and focused on the decision, calling it “a day of great joy and blessing.” Stubna’s comments would be considered divisive by some since U.S. Catholics disagree on abortion rights.

  • BlueCrest Hires Ex-Citadel Trader Wheeler for Dubai Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New Evidence EmergesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Billionaire Michael Platt’s private investment firm is expanding operations t

  • U.S. Rep. Harris pushes suspension of state but not federal gasoline tax ahead of automatic state increase

    With Maryland’s gas tax scheduled to increase automatically by about 7 cents this week, the state’s only Republican member of Congress said Monday that while he doesn’t support reigning in the 18-cent federal gas tax, Maryland officials should suspend the state-level tax for the rest of the year. The state tax is tied to inflation and set to increase Friday from around 36 cents to about 43 ...

  • Tencent-Backer Prosus Unloads Nearly $4 Billion of JD.com Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- An arm of South African internet giant Naspers Ltd. sold almost $4 billion worth of stock in JD.com Inc. that it got as dividends from investee Tencent, saying the e-commerce firm didn’t fit with its broader strategy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their

  • Gas Rises as Europe Struggles to Fill Russian Supply Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose as Russia’s deep supply cuts are slowing the pace of refilling storage sites, threatening to fall short of the levels required to keep homes warm in the coming winter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quiet

  • 'We’re coming for U': Winter Haven pregnancy center vandalized with graffiti

    The managers of LifeChoice Pregnancy Center in Winter Haven shared photos showing its building and sign defaced by spray-painted symbols and messages.

  • Nasdaq Global Head of SPACs Eklavya Saraf Discusses Creative and Unique Transaction Types at 2022 IPO Edge Spring Forum

    Eklavya Saraf, Global Head of SPACs, Nasdaq, discusses creative and unique transaction types made possible by SPACs that are currently unavailable via other vehicles in the markets. The SEC […]

  • Viral post alleges Black woman turned away from Arkansas church due to race

    An Arkansas church is receiving backlash after allegedly turning away a Black woman and her family.

  • Robinhood Shares Soar on Takeover Hopes

    Robinhood Markets shares surged Monday on reports that cryptocurrency exchange FTX is exploring a potential acquisition of the brokerage.

  • Value Investors Bet Recent Market Leadership Is Just the Start

    and say value stocks finally have room to run after years of lagging behind. Although few corners of the stock market have emerged unscathed in 2022’s dizzying selloff, value shares—traditionally considered those that trade at a low multiple of their book value, or net worth—have held up better than most. Among the stocks at the top of the leaderboard are traditionally slower-growing businesses like Exxon Mobil Corp., Merck & Co. and Molson Coors Beverage Co. All have notched double-digit gains in 2022, while the S&P 500 has dropped 18%.

  • Jefferies’ Revenue Slips as Market Turmoil Crimps Dealmaking

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said investment-banking and capital-markets revenue slipped 31% from a year earlier, while still beating analysts’ estimates, as a turbulent geopolitical and macroeconomic picture chilled the pace of deal activity.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Te

  • Asia stocks edge down after Wall Street falls; oil rises

    Asian shares edge down in early trade on Tuesday with investors taking their cue from a volatile Wall Street session overnight, while oil prices climbed following last week's rout. Oil continued to rise with investors still weighing worries over an economic slowdown against concern over lost Russian supply amid sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine. "A seam of tight supply news bolstered the (oil) market," analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a research note.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cisco Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Gold futures end lower, while copper bounces after sharp selloff

    Reports say the Group of Seven nations are planning to ban imports of gold from Russia, which was one of the world’s leading gold producers last year, according to the World Gold Council.

  • Climate Action Protesters Spark Chaos in Sydney’s City Center

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of protesters calling for radical action to cut Australia’s carbon emissions shut one of Sydney’s major roads on Monday morning, the beginning of what they’ve said will be a “week of resistance” in the country’s biggest city.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elo