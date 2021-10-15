PBOC Keeps Status Quo on Liquidity With Policy Loan Rollover

Tania Chen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China added enough medium-term funds into the financial system to maintain liquidity at existing levels as policy makers looked to strike a balance between supporting the economy without fueling asset bubbles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China injected 500 billion yuan ($77.6 billion) through its medium-term lending facility, matching the 500 billion yuan maturing Friday. The outcome was in line with forecasts from five of the eight analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News. The MLF rate was left at 2.95%.

The PBOC’s decision comes as rising price pressures spur uncertainty over the need for further monetary easing, while concerns mount over possible contagion from the China Evergrande Group debt crisis. Financial regulators told some major banks late last month to accelerate approval of mortgages in the last quarter, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

“It still looks like half glass full, half glass empty story,” said Tommy Xie head of Greater China research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “The key conflict in the market right now is the rising hope for more easing due to increasing conviction of slowing growth versus more patient policy makers under the framework of cross cyclical policy.”

PBOC Governor Yi Gang told the Group of 20 central bankers’ meeting held Wednesday that China’s prudent monetary policy will be “flexible, targeted, reasonable and appropriate” so as to support high-quality economic development. He added that the country’s inflation is “moderate” overall.

Xie still sees room for the central bank to cut the reserve ratio requirement by 50 basis points this year.

China’s 10-year yields rose nearly two basis points to 2.97% while 10-year bond futures fell to the lowest since early July.

China also added 10 billion yuan via seven-day reverse repurchase agreements in its open-market operations, matching the amount maturing.

(Updates with OCBC comment in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As yields rise, some U.S. banks shift cash to Treasuries

    Some big U.S. banks are buying more U.S. government securities as yields start to rise and the Federal Reserve appears ready to taper its bond-buying program - a balance sheet shift that analysts say could boost bank earnings by several percentage points depending on how they play their hands. Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc on Thursday said they had picked up extra net interest revenue during the quarter by buying securities with higher yields. JPMorgan Chase & Co, however, said on Wednesday that it continues to hoard cash, expecting rates to move higher as Chief Executive Jamie Dimon predicts.

  • Aluminum Makers Sound the Alarm About U.S. Magnesium Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a widening scarcity of essential raw materials for aluminum used to make automobiles and building supplies that threatens to worsen a supply squeeze that already has pushed U.S. prices close to all-time highs. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentuck

  • Morgan Stanley Leads Big Banks in Selling Bonds Post Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley became the first big Wall Street bank to bring a new bond deal after reporting third-quarter earnings, setting the stage for other banks to follow.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe lender borrowed $5 billion in a two-

  • Bank Indonesia to hold rates until late 2022 awaiting economic resurgence: Reuters poll

    Indonesia's central bank will hold interest rates steady next week to bolster the economy as activity stalled by the recent devastating COVID-19 wave gradually gathers pace, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Since the onset of the pandemic, Bank Indonesia (BI) has slashed its benchmark seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 150 basis points to a record low 3.50% and injected liquidity worth more than $57 billion. Median forecasts from the poll, conducted over the past week, predicted interest rates will stay at their current 3.50% until the third quarter of next year, increasing by 50 basis points in the last quarter of 2022 to 4.00%.

  • China Eases Mortgages for Rest of Year on Evergrande Contagion Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- China is loosening restrictions on home loans at some of its largest banks, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to signs of growing concern by authorities about contagion from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion

  • Japan central bank will seek digital yen with 'simple' design, says BOJ official

    Any digital currency the Bank of Japan issues should have a simple design that private firms can use to develop financial and payment services for customers, a senior central bank official said on Friday. If central banks were to decide on issuing digital currencies, they need to co-exist with private-sector payment services, BOJ executive director Shinichi Uchida said.

  • 'Shadow inflation' is 'all around us,' economist explains

    The CPI rose 0.4% in September, strengthening inflation fears.

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge up after S&P 500's best day since March

    Stronger-than-expected earnings and economic data helped lift the S&P 500 by the most in seven months

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Up 1,600,000%, Is Shiba Inu Still a Buy?

    In August last year, an anonymous person or entity known as Ryoshi created SHIB as a token on Ethereum's ERC-20 blockchain. Nowadays, anyone can create a token and launch it on an existing blockchain. In fact, there's even a website -- cointool.app -- that allows users to set a token name, symbol, initial supply, add-ons (token burning, minting, etc.), and blockchain (such as ERC-20) for launch.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • Bank of America at Critical Level After Report

    A buying spike above 45 would mark a highly bullish event, opening the door to a test of 2007’s all-time high.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability in the form of goods or services that are seldom cut back by customers -- even in uncertain times. Today we will look at three of these S&P 500 dividend growth stocks that should hold up regardless of what market conditions may occur. Operating in an industry that will disappear only if humanity ceases to exist, aptly-named Waste Management (NYSE: WM) offers a reasonable 1.5% dividend that has increased for 18 consecutive years.

  • 'The most powerful person who's ever walked the face of the earth': How Mark Zuckerberg's stranglehold on Facebook could put the company at risk

    Mark Zuckerberg's "unilateral control" was a key topic for lawmakers at a whistleblower hearing this month. Experts say it's a risk for shareholders.