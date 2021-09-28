PBOC Vows ‘Healthy’ Property Market Amid Evergrande Crisis

PBOC Vows ‘Healthy’ Property Market Amid Evergrande Crisis
Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank vowed to ensure a “healthy property market” and protect home buyers’ rights, suggesting more concern about the fallout in the industry after Evergrande’s debt crisis roiled global financial markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China will work to safeguard the healthy development of the real-estate market and protect homeowners’ lawful rights, the bank’s monetary policy committee said at its quarterly meeting Friday, according to a statement released Monday.

The statement comes as one of the nation’s largest property developers, China Evergrande Group, buckles under more than $300 billion in liabilities and is on the brink of collapsing, which could leave 1.5 million buyers waiting for finished homes. The government has been steadily tightening restrictions in the property market to rein in financial risks, which have curbed investment and economic growth.

“There may be fine-tuning of policies, even though a systemic relaxation of property curbs is unlikely,” Zhong Linnan, macro analyst at GF Securities Co. Ltd., said in a report late Monday. The rare mention of the property market in the committee’s quarterly meeting shows the PBOC’s concern over credit risks in the sector, he said.

Read More: China Land Market Cooling as Developers Struggle, State Media Says

Analysts at Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. also said regulators may “fine-tune policies” if property prices start to fall, with possible options like loosening mortgage loan quotas. Protecting the “lawful rights” of homebuyers could mean that regulators will ensure troubled developers deliver on pre-sold homes, they said.

The monetary policy committee, chaired by Governor Yi Gang, said the central bank will step up coordination of monetary policy with fiscal policy as well as with industrial policies and regulations to achieve a balance between supporting the economy with finance and preventing risks.

This means that the downward pressure on the economy from the property market and other policies to curb production cannot be offset by monetary policy alone and requires the coordination from various policies, said Li Yishuang, chief fixed-income analyst at Cinda Securities Co. Ltd.

The PBOC pledged to push real lending rates lower and said China’s economic recovery is “still not solid and not balanced.” That outlook was largely a repeat of the monetary policy report released in August, turning more cautious from the committee’s second-quarter meeting, when it said the economy was “operating in a stable manner with more strength and improvement.”

The PBOC reiterated that overall credit growth will become more stable to keep the macro leverage ratio steady. It kept the monetary policy stance largely unchanged, vowing to make good cross-cyclical policy design and keep liquidity reasonably ample.

The necessity of a cut in the reserve requirement ratio is increasing, with the beginning of the fourth quarter as a potential window, as the gap between liquidity supply and demand is trending larger, Huachuang Securities Co. Ltd. analysts led by Zhou Guannan said in a report Monday.

(Updates with comments from analysts)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman cuts China GDP growth forecast on energy supply crunch

    Goldman Sachs has cut China's economic growth forecast for 2021 to 7.8%, from 8.2%, as energy shortages and deep industrial output cuts add "significant downside pressures", it said in a note on Tuesday. The power supply crunch, brought about by environmental controls, supply constraints and soaring prices, has forced industries throughout the country to cut production, and left several provinces scrambling to guarantee electricity and heating for residents. Goldman Sachs estimated that as much as 44% of China's industrial activity has been affected, leading to a 1-percentage point decline in annualised GDP growth in the third quarter, and a 2-percentage point cut from October to December, it said.

  • India’s Allcargo Weighing Selling Stake in ECU Worldwide Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is considering selling a stake in its container shipping firm ECU Worldwide, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe company is working with an adviser on the sale of the stake

  • NYC Fights for Mandate With 10% of Teachers Unvaccinated

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City officials will continue to press for a vaccination mandate covering all school workers, which was set to begin Monday at midnight until it was delayed by a court challenge, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignAlr

  • China’s Ban on Crypto Isn’t Hurting Bitcoin. Here’s Why.

    Traders may be switching to decentralized exchanges that allow users to swap tokens with far more privacy and anonymity than a standard brokerage.

  • Margin Debt Nearing $1 Trillion May Not Be a Sign of Euphoria

    (Bloomberg) -- Margin debt just shot back to an all-time high in the stock market. Is it a sign of an overheating market? Not quite yet, says JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s prime broker. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBrokerages extended more than $910 billion in credit

  • China Oversees Accounts, No Payment: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s housing regulator boosted oversight of China Evergrande Group’s bank accounts to protect funds earmarked for housing projects from being diverted to creditors. The developer’s funds must first be used for construction to ensure project delivery, according to people familiar with the plan. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids

  • Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers

    The nation's largest school district can immediately impose a vaccine mandate on its teachers and other workers, after all, a federal appeals panel decided Monday, leading lawyers for teachers to say they'll ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. The city’s Department of Education said the mandate would now go into effect at the end of Friday, so that all teachers and staff would be vaccinated by Oct. 4, the following Monday. The three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan issued a brief order late in the day that lifted a block of the mandate that a single appeals judge had put in place on Friday.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • China Evergrande says stadium construction proceeding as planned

    GUANGZHOU, China (Reuters) -Work on a China Evergrande Group project in the southern city of Guangzhou to build one of the world's largest soccer stadiums is proceeding "as normal", the company told Reuters on Monday, despite the real estate giant's cash woes. Evergrande owes $305 billion in debt and has run short of cash, rattling global markets. Construction on the Guangzhou FC Soccer stadium, which was set to cost around 12 billion yuan ($1.86 billion), began in April last year and had been due to finish by 2022.

  • Pelosi Sets Thursday Vote on Infrastructure Bill in Crucial Week

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged to pass a $550 billion infrastructure bill this week and signaled that the headline amount on a bigger package of spending and tax measures will be lowered from $3.5 trillion.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn a no

  • U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Tops 1.5%

    The move extends a shift higher that began after the Fed’s meeting last week, when officials indicated they could start paring monthly bond purchases as soon as November and raising interest rates next year.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Rose Today

    Shares of beleaguered Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, popped early today, rising 2.8% and 9.1%, respectively, as of 9:35 a.m. EDT on Monday. As Reuters reported this morning, China's Central Bank has "vowed to protect consumers exposed to the housing market ... and injected more cash into the banking system [in an effort] to contain contagion risks from ailing developer China Evergrande."

  • Casey Kaufhold, 17, scores silver at archery worlds, best for U.S. woman in 42 years

    Brady Ellison, ranked first in the world, avenged his Olympic loss and took bronze for the sixth worlds medal of his career.

  • Nirmal Bang Equities Girish Pai discusses Indian Equities Rally

    Sep.27 -- Nirmal Bang Equities Head of Institutional Equity Research, Girish Pai, discusses what's in store for Indian traders as they await FTSE Russell decision on India inclusion on Thursday and also an update on the government’s borrowing plan. He also discusses if Indian equities rally is sustainable. Girish speaks to Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on 'Bloomberg Markets: Asia.'

  • Facebook Rebuts Report Calling Instagram ‘Toxic’ for Teen Girls

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. said body image was the only area out of 12 categories in its research into well-being issues where more teenage girls felt Instagram made things worse instead of better. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe social media giant was rebut

  • Google, in fight against record EU fine, slams regulators for ignoring Apple

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google on Monday blasted EU antitrust regulators for ignoring rival Apple as it launched a bid to get Europe's second-highest court to annul a record 4.34-billion euro ($5.1 billion) fine related to its Android operating system. Far from holding back rivals and harming users, Android has been a massive success story of competition at work, representatives of Google told a panel of five judges at the General Court at the start of a five-day hearing. The European Commission fined Google in 2018, saying that it had used Android since 2011 to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet search.

  • 3 Internet Delivery Stocks to Watch in a Battered Industry

    The Zacks Internet - Delivery Services industry players like GoDaddy, MakeMyTrip and QuinStreet are poised to benefit from the reopening of economies, and surging smartphone and Internet penetration in the emerging markets.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan; Businesses revolt

    A major component of President Joe Biden’s plan to raise revenue to pay for his trillions of dollars in new federal spending is now under fire from trade associations across the country.

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.