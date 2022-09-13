New PBS documentary narrated by Sandra Oh explores Atlanta spa shootings and rise of anti-Asian hate

A new documentary which explores the continued violence against the AAPI community two years after the shooting spree at three Atlanta spas that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, will be narrated by Emmy-nominated actress Sandra Oh.

“Rising Against Asian Hate” honors the victims of the March 16, 2021, shooting and delves deep into the rise of anti-Asian racism and the activism that fights it.

"The tragedy of the Atlanta shootings and the events of the past two years have compelled a deep reflection within the community about our place in the American polity. It has galvanized the Asian American community to speak up and speak out," the director, Titi Yu, said in a statement.

More from NextShark: Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei and Bowen Yang added to Asian American star lineup of ‘Gremlins’ prequel series

The one-hour documentary features interviews with Robert Peterson, the son of Yong Ae Yue, who was killed in the Atlanta spa shootings; former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams; Rep. Grace Meng (D, NY-6); Georgia State Sen. Michelle Au; Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen; Georgia State Rep. Samuel Park; former Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney and legislator Byung J. "BJay" Pak and more.

"We watched in horror and shock as vicious attacks on Asian Americans were caught on camera, and we saw how this violence escalated to the killing of six women of Asian descent in the Atlanta shooting," Gina Kim, executive producer of the film, said. "With this documentary we hope to examine this troubling escalation of racism against the AAPI community, pay respect to the lives lost and impacted by the violence, and champion those coming together to fight against the hate."

“Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March” is set to premiere on Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

More from NextShark: Taiwanese Singer, Actor Alien Huang Passes Away at 36

Featured Image via PBS

More from NextShark: 'Mortal Kombat' Video of SJ Sergeant Performing Baton Tricks Investigated by Internal Affairs

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Trader Joe’s Doesn’t Think Their Ethnic Sounding Labels Are Racist