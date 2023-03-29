‘PBS NewsHour’ reporter victim of random assault on Manhattan subway train

Award-winning “PBS NewsHour” reporter Jane Ferguson was the victim of an apparently random assault on a Manhattan train — and tweeted about the attack so she can thank a good Samaritan who rushed over to help her.

Ferguson, who reported on the Fall of Kabul in 2021 and the Battle for Mosul in 2016, was riding a No. 4 train through Midtown towards Grand Central Terminal about 6:30 p.m. Monday when a stranger attacked her, she wrote on Twitter.

“A man walked up to me in a busy rush-hour car and punched me, hard, on the side of the face,” the 38-year-old reporter wrote. “I kneeled down on the floor, in shock, and steadied myself, unsure what had just happened, my ear ringing and face on fire.”

As her attacker fled, a woman named Samantha rushed over to help her, Ferguson said.

“The young woman took me off the car at the next stop and to the police there at Grand Central Station before giving me a hug and making sure I got home ok,” she wrote. “So Samantha who was on the number 4 express train between 59th St and Grand Central today at rush hour - thank you. New Yorkers are pretty great.”

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday, said police.

The attack on Ferguson was similar to an incident a few hours earlier in Brooklyn in which a 67-year-old man was sucker punched while waiting for an R train.

In that case, the straphanger was waiting for a Manhattan-bound R train at the Union St. station in Park Slope about 8:45 a.m. when the attacker, sitting on a nearby bench, suddenly stood up, cops said. Without saying a word, the stranger punched the man in the head and ran off, cops said.

Medics took the stunned victim to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries and released.

The back-to-back random attacks took place as the NYPD marked a nearly 10% drop in assaults on the city’s subways this year. As of Sunday, cops had investigated 124 assaults underground — 13 fewer than this time last year.

Overall crime in transit is down 10% so far this year, NYPD statistics show.