PBSO: 'Anger and emotion' led man to kill 2 people, wound 2 others at home near PBIA

WEST PALM BEACH — A 22-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man told investigators that "anger and emotion" took over as he began shooting in a home Tuesday morning, targeting multiple people and killing two of them, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

Deputies say Eric Elijah Walker also wounded two others shortly before 6:30 a.m. in a shooting in Lake Belvedere Estates, a neighborhood just west of Palm Beach International Airport.

Walker faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He refused to appear for a court hearing Wednesday morning at the Palm Beach County Jail, records show. Circuit Judge Kirk Volker ordered that Walker be held without bail and assigned him a public defender.

The sheriff's office has not identified any of the shooting victims. Their names are redacted from the arrest report, made public Wednesday.

A text, a fight, then early morning gunfire, PBSO investigators say

Investigators say the shootings happened after Walker argued with a woman the night before over a text message on her cellphone and got into a fight with an unspecified person at the house on the 600 block of Snead Circle. Walker had lived there for about two months and investigators say the parties involved were all known to each other.

According to the report, deputies found a 9 mm handgun on the ground outside the house and shell casings near the front door Tuesday morning.

Inside, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, one woman with a gunshot wound to her neck, stomach and finger, and another woman with a gunshot wound to her neck. A third woman had been shot in her left hand. The deputies also found an uninjured 1-year-old child.

The injured women were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where one died that morning.

In the hours after the shooting, Walker met with investigators at the PBSO substation in Greenacres. He confirmed that he had had gotten into an argument with a woman at the house after finding a deleted text message, the report said.

Walker reportedly told investigators he punched a television and damaged the woman's vehicle. After the altercation, Walker left the residence to sleep in his car, the report said. Walker told investigators he drove to the sheriff's office to turn himself in after the fight but learned there were no active warrants for his arrest.

PBSO: Gunman acknowledged to investigators he'd pay for the attack

He returned to the Lake Belvedere Estates home to retrieve stomach medication and saw four people standing outside. One woman approached holding a wooden baseball bat, but made no threat, Walker told investigators.

Walker said his anger and emotion took over as he exited his vehicle, retrieved his gun and began shooting, the report said. After the shooting, Walker left the gun at the end of the driveway and returned to his vehicle to wait for police, the report said.

He reportedly told investigators he should not have carried out the attack and would have to answer for what he did.

The two deaths were the 79th and 80th homicides in Palm Beach County this year, according to a Palm Beach Post database. It is one of five homicide cases this year to involve two victims. There were 113 homicides countywide during 2021, the database shows.

