PBSO arrests man on murder charge in fatal drive-by shooting of 8-year-old girl in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has charged a 20-year-old man in the death of an 8-year-old girl playing outside her Belle Glade home Friday night.

Andrew James Thomas is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the death of Ronziyah Atkins, PBSO said in a news release Monday.

The agency arrested him with the help of police in the Broward County city of Coral Springs. Thomas was to be booked into the Broward jail Monday with a hold for Palm Beach County.

A poster of Ronziyah Atkins is seen Saturday night outside her home in Belle Glade during a vigil for her. The 8-year-old Gove Elementary student was killed Friday night in a drive-by shooting.

Witnesses helped deputies identify a suspect, and after further investigation detectives located Thomas in Coral Springs. Police there had outstanding charges against Thomas and obtained a warrant for his arrest, signed by Circuit Judge Renatha Francis. PBSO and Coral Springs police carried out that warrant early Monday.

An arrest report was not immediately available, and the sheriff's office didn't immediately provide a place of residence for Thomas.

The arrest capped a three-day investigation by PBSO's Violent Crimes Division and detectives from its gang unit.

Authorities say Ronziyah Atkins was standing near her front porch in the 500 block of Southeast First Street after 7 p.m. Friday when someone opened fire from a passing car.

Detectives do not believe Ronziyah, known as Ziyah, was the gunman's intended target, but she was struck at least once and died from her injuries that evening at a hospital, a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

At a vigil outside her home Saturday night, classmates and neighbors gathered with relatives to mourn her death.

Children clutched pink and white balloons and cried for their friend as Ziyah’s family played R&B ballads like Beyoncé's "Heaven" and Jhené Aiko's "Promises.” A poster of Ziyah in a pink-and-white outfit overlooked the ceremony from the front porch, lit by candles and TV camera lights.

At Gove Elementary School, the nearby 638-student campus Ziyah attended, administrators arranged to have grief counselors on campus when students return Monday, along with an emotional support dog provided by the school district’s police department.

Government leaders in the region also met to discuss the best steps for addressing the tragedy.

Points of discussion in meetings Saturday and Sunday included how to support the family and hundreds of grieving classmates, as well as what steps to take to prevent similar tragedies, said Palm Beach County School Board member Marcia Andrews, whose district includes Belle Glade

“Everyone’s coming together to come up with an action plan so we can all work together to make sure this never happens again,” Andrews said. “An 8-year-old girl has lost her life. We’ve got to make sure we reassess everything we’re doing,”

