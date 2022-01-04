PBSO arrests man in Palm Beach County's first homicide of 2022

Click here to view the homicides tracker in a larger window »

WEST PALM BEACH — Palm Beach County on Monday recorded its first homicide – and its first homicide arrest – of 2022.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Warren Hobbs Jr. of suburban West Palm Beach is facing one count of first-degree murder following a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store at Southern Boulevard and Haverhill Road.

PBSO had not released any details about the shooting as of Tuesday afternoon. It said the victim's family had invoked its privacy rights under a 2018 amendment to the state constitution allowing crime victims or their families to withhold their names from public reports.

During a hearing Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Jail, Circuit Judge Charles Burton ordered that Hobbs be held without bail. Burton also ordered Hobbs to refrain from having contact with the victim's family.

Hobbs' next court hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2. A message left Tuesday afternoon for an attorney representing him was not immediately returned.

PBSO deputies detained Hobbs on Monday evening shortly after they responded to the fatal shooting on Southern Boulevard's 4900 block.

They found a male victim dead from at least one gunshot wound. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

The early-January homicide was a marked change from 2021, when Palm Beach County did not record its first homicide until Feb. 13.

In all, the county saw 108 homicides during 2021, up from 99 in 2020, according to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office.

