PBSO arrests second man in 2022 drive-by killing of 8-year-old girl in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE — An 18-year-old Belle Glade man has become the second person arrested in connection with a February 2022 drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl in Belle Glade, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report.

The teen is facing one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of attempted first-degree murder after investigators alleged he was involved in the death of Ronziyah Atkins, who authorities say was the unintended target of the Feb. 4, 2022, shooting on the 500 block of Southeast First Street.

The Palm Beach Post is not identifying the defendant as he was a juvenile at the time of his alleged crime. He appeared before a Palm Beach County circuit judge on Monday to face charges as an adult.

A poster of Ronziyah Atkins is seen Saturday night outside her home in Belle Glade during a vigil for her. The 8-year-old Gove Elementary student was killed Friday night in a drive-by shooting.

First person charged in murder of Ronziyah Atkins got 45-year prison sentence

In August, a judge sentenced 22-year-old Andrew James Thomas to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and eight counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Investigators say the Belle Glade attack was in apparent retaliation for someone shooting at Thomas three days earlier.

The younger defendant has been in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail since his February 2022 arrest on a separate trespassing charge. While in custody, the teen was charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that occurred nearly two weeks after the death of Ronziyah Atkins. Prosecutors ultimately dropped the trespassing charge, court records show.

Gas prices: Palm Beach County sees drop to as low as $2.61 per gallon ahead of Thanksgiving

During a hearing Nov. 17 at the Palm Beach County Jail, County Judge Ted Booras ordered that the teen be held without bail on the new charges and assigned him a public defender.

On Monday, Circuit Judge Sarah Willis assigned the teen a private attorney after the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office and the state Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Counsel each withdrew from the case, citing conflicts of interest. The next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Ronziyah Atkins struck by gunfire as she played on porch with her cousins

PBSO investigators say Ronziyah Atkins was playing on the porch with a group of her cousins, all between the ages of 2 and 13, when someone in a car drove by and fired 26 rounds from a semiautomatic rifle onto the property before speeding away.

Investigators say two firearms were used in the attack, with evidence showing that Thomas and his teen accomplice were both in possession of semiautomatic pistols. A review of cellphone data placed the teen near the homicide scene just prior to the shots being fired, the arrest report said.

Mail-theft probe: Feds say Delray letter carrier sold box key to undercover agent for $10K

After a three-day investigation, deputies arrested Thomas at a home in Coral Springs rented by Alex Venegas and his twin brother, Franky, better known as the Island Boys on TikTok, whom Thomas had met in school.

A witness told detectives Thomas was in possession of a weapon when he arrived at the house and said it was “dirty” because Thomas had used it to retaliate against someone who had fired at his car, according to Thomas' arrest report.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: PBSO makes second arrest in 2022 killing of 8-year-old Ronziyah Atkins