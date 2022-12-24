PBSO arrests teenager in shooting death of Lake Worth High student

Arrest

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of a Lake Worth High School student whose body was found in The Acreage earlier this week, police said Saturday.

The student, Emmanuel Castaneda, also 17, who lived in Lantana, was reported missing and possibly endangered Tuesday, having last been seen Dec. 17. His body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near 120th Avenue North and 75th Lane North in The Acreage. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said then they were treating Castaneda's death as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office is charging the 17-year-old with first-degree murder with a firearm and armed carjacking, and have taken him to a juvenile detention facility. Investigators have not disclosed his name, nor did they provide additional information about the circumstances leading to Castaneda's death.

A post on an online fundraising page created Thursday described Castaneda's wit and ability to make others laugh. Junior Jimenez wrote that his nephew wanted to join the military after finishing high school.

"Manny brought so much joy and laughter into the lives of his friends, his family and his mother," Jimenez wrote.

Lake Worth High offered grief counselors for students and staff members who may need them when classes resume after the holiday break. Principal Elena Villani encouraged anyone wishing to speak to a counselor in the meantime to contact 211, which is the Palm Beach County support line.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Teenager charged with murder, carjacking of Lake Worth High student