PBSO captain's spouse accused of defrauding Medicare with twin brother

WEST PALM BEACH — Federal prosecutors say the wife and brother-in-law of a high-ranking member of Palm Beach County law enforcement defrauded Medicare out of more than $9 million. If convicted, they could spend up to 55 years in federal prison.

Ted Albin and Erin Foley, South Florida twins and owners of a medical billing company, are accused of conspiring with clients to bill insurers for medical equipment that patients didn't need. In addition to the multimillion dollar payout from insurers, investigators say the twins earned kickbacks for helping others do the same.

Foley's husband, Randy Foley, leads the Behavioral Services Division at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, where he has worked since 2000. He was not named in the 14-page indictment and has not been charged with a crime.

His wife and brother-and-law were indicted in December after investigators identified the siblings' West Palm Beach company as one of several across the country believed to have exploited the federal insurance program.

“Medicare is a valuable taxpayer-funded program designed to provide affordable health care to people over 65 or with disabilities,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in the wake of their arrest. “Not to line the pockets of those who would enrich themselves through fraud."

Prosecutors: South Florida twins profited off illegitimate prescriptions

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Grapevine Professional Services Inc. billed insurers more than $25 million for bogus orders of durable medical equipment, or DME, between 2018 and 2021. DME includes braces, wheelchairs, oxygen equipment and other medical supplies.

Grapevine's clients, which largely consisted of medical equipment companies, supplied the twins with the fraudulently obtained prescriptions. The indictment does not name the people suspected of writing the bogus prescriptions but says Albin and Foley charged a fee to introduce them to associates who wanted in on the scam.

Investigators believe that the twins, who owned several medical equipment companies in addition to the billing company, funneled their own illegitimately bought prescriptions into Grapevine's mix as well, according to court records.

Foley, 46, of Loxahatchee and Albin, 46, of Stuart were indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges of conspiring to commit and actually committing health care fraud and wire fraud, as well as conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute.

Foley's court-appointed defense attorney, Jeffrey Pittell, declined to comment on the allegations. Albin's attorney, Sean Maher, did not immediately return requests for comment.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Teri Barbera said Capt. Randy Foley is a "highly respected member of PBSO and is not implicated in these yet-to-be proven allegations." She declined to comment further.

Hannah Phillips covers criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: South Florida twins accused of defrauding Medicare out of millions