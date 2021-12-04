PBSO discloses name of man killed in June shooting on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has disclosed the name of the Boynton Beach man who was fatally shot on Interstate 95 in June and asked the public for clues in finding the gunman.

Fritz Jean-Baptiste was killed in a shooting on I-95 in June near Boynton Beach. Investigators are seeking clues regarding the shooting.

Fritz Jean-Baptiste of Boynton Beach died following the June 14 shooting, PBSO said.

The shooting took place at about 12:30 p.m. on southbound I-95 near Gateway Boulevard. Investigators said Jean-Baptiste suffered fatal wounds when someone from a white Nissan Infiniti begin firing shots into the red Lexus in which Jean-Baptiste was riding.

Three other men in the Lexus also were struck, PBSO said. The victims drove themselves to Bethesda Hospital East, where Jean-Baptiste was pronounced dead. The other men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Brian Allison at 561-688-4097, or allisonb@pbso.org.

Jean-Baptiste is one of 93 confirmed homicides in Palm Beach County during 2021 and one of seven in Boynton Beach, according to a Palm Beach Post database. The county had 99 confirmed homicides and the city nine during 2020.

