PBSO: Dispute between 3 men led to fatal shooting outside Chipotle near Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Wednesday's fatal shooting outside a Chipotle Mexican Grill near Palm Beach Gardens stemmed from an altercation among three men who knew each other, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

PBSO did not release the identities of any of the men, including the one who died in the shooting, which took place just before 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the restaurant, on the north side of Northlake Boulevard between Interstate 95 and Congress Avenue. It did say all of the men live nearby.

The sheriff's office said the incident posed no threat to public safety.

One man died and two other sustained injures on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, outside this Chipotle Mexican Grill near Palm Beach Gardens. The restaurant is on the north side of Northlake Boulevard between Interstate 95 and Congress Avenue.

What we know about shooting near Palm Beach Gardens

There had been no arrests in the shooting as of Thursday morning. Investigators still are trying to identify who fired the weapon, PBSO spokesperson Teri Barbera said.

PBSO will not release the name of the man who died. His family has invoked its right to privacy under a 2018 amendment to the state constitution. Modeled on California's Marsy's Law, it allows either crime victims or their families to withhold their names from public reports.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital investigators did not name following the shooting. The two other men also received medical treatment for their injuries. One was shot in a hand and the other in an elbow.

Wednesday's shooting was Palm Beach County's 86th homicide in 2021, according to The Palm Beach Post's online database. The county had 99 homicides in 2020.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

