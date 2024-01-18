PBSO identifies man killed in Lake Worth Beach homicide

LAKE WORTH BEACH — Authorities have identified a man who was killed this week in a shooting incident in Lake Worth Beach.

Investigators say Tyree Damien Dor, 26, of West Palm Beach was fatally shot shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South F Street. Deputies who heard gunfire responded to the area and found Dor dead at the scene, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

As of Wednesday, the investigation into Dor's death remained active, sheriff's officials said. The agency did not indicate a motive or provide any information regarding a suspect.

PBSO is asking anyone who heard gunshots or any other commotion near the scene Sunday to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

