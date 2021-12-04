PBSO IDs man, 31, killed in August shooting near West Palm Beach, appeals for clues

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has disclosed the name of a man who was killed in an August shooting in suburban West Palm Beach and is asking for the public's help with the investigation.

Authorities say Clarence Lane IV was shot and killed the morning of Aug. 11, 2021 by occupant of a vehicle that followed him from work.

Deputies found Clarence Lane IV fatally shot at about 6 a.m. Aug. 11 on the 2600 block of Holly Road, off Congress Avenue southeast of Trump International Golf Club.

PBSO said Friday that the gunman was an occupant of a silver Ford Mustang convertible that had followed him to work. Investigators released surveillance-camera images of the Mustang and the driver's arm pictured with a large white watch.

An online obituary said Lane, who was 31 and lived in West Palm Beach, drove a tow truck. Deputies found his body in the roadway next to a white scooter.

PBSO previously had declined to disclose Lane's name, saying his family had invoked its right to privacy under a 2018 amendment to the state constitution that allows the names of crime victims to remain private. It did not say what led it to name Lane.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Brian Allison at 561-688-4097, or email him at allisonb@pbso.org.

Lane is one of 93 confirmed homicides victims in Palm Beach County this year, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. The county had 99 homicides in 2020, the database says.

