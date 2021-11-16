PBSO investigating fatal shooting near Lake Worth Beach

Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
·1 min read

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon near Lake Worth Beach.

Police siren
Deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded at about 1:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Brentwood Boulevard in suburban Lake Worth Beach. Upon arriving, they found the man in a vehicle, dead, with at least one gunshot wound, a PBSO spokesperson said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man dies in shooting in Lake Worth Beach

