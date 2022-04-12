PBSO investigating man's death in Belle Glade as a homicide following reports of a shooting

BELLE GLADE — Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies found a man's body Sunday night in Belle Glade and are investigating his death as a homicide.

PBSO said it responded at about 11 p.m. to reports of a shooting on the 800 block of Southwest Avenue C Place, three blocks north of Main Street.

Click here to view the homicides tracker in a larger window »

Girl's fatal shooting: 'The casualty of an act of violence': Murder trial begins in 15-year-old's fatal shooting

'Stand your ground': Judge: Travis Rudolph can't use 'stand your ground' defense in 2019 Lake Park homicide

More: Homeless woman's beating death in Delray Beach gets man 23-year prison sentence

Deputies did not identify either the man or a motive for his death. They said he died from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The man's death is the 17th confirmed homicide in Palm Beach County and the second in Belle Glade during 2022, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Belle Glade man found dead after shooting; PBSO investigating homicide