PBSO: Lake Worth-area man, 21, drove 114 mph in May crash that killed another man

LANTANA — A 21-year-old man is facing criminal charges after Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators say he drove recklessly in causing the death of an older man in a crash in May west of Lantana.

Dominic Dixon of suburban Lake Worth Beach was taken into custody Wednesday to face one count each of vehicular homicide and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

Investigators say he drove at speeds in excess of 100 mph in a 45 mph zone moments before a two-vehicle crash the night of May 20 that killed 65-year-old Francois Nicholas. Dixon and a female passenger each sustained serious injuries.

Father's Day fatal: Riviera Beach officer faces vehicular homicide charges after crash kills two

During a hearing Thursday at the Palm Beach County Jail, County Judge Ted Booras set Dixon's bail at $50,000 and ordered that he be placed on in-house arrest with an ankle monitor prior to his release. He remained in custody Friday morning. An attorney who represented Dixon in court declined to comment Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say the collision occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. that day at the intersection of Lantana and Teakwood roads, between Lyons Road and Florida's Turnpike.

Nicholas was driving south on Teakwood and attempting to cross the intersection at Lantana after slowing for a stop sign when his 2020 Toyota Tacoma pickup was struck by Dixon's westbound 2023 Chrysler 300, the report said.

Murder charge: Woman arrested in 2022 fatal stabbing of man at apartment near Greenacres

Multiple witness reported that the Chrysler exceeded 100 mph just before the crash. Data recovered from the vehicle's air bag control module indicated that it was traveling at 80 mph at the time of crash and had reached a speed of 114 mph seconds earlier, according to the arrest report.

Dixon and a 21-year-old woman were taken to Delray Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Nicholas died at the scene.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: PBSO arrests Lake Worth-area man in high-speed fatal crash