PBSO launches homicide investigation after death of man found shot at Glades Pioneer Park

BELLE GLADE — A man died at a hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Glades Pioneer Park, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators did not immediately identify the man, whose death PBSO is investigating as a homicide.

Deputies learned of the shooting just after 7 p.m. PBSO has not released other details of the incident and said Monday it had not identified people of interest or a motive for the shooting.

Palm Beach County owns and operates Glades Pioneer Park, which sits just west of Glades Central High School.

The death is one of 26 confirmed homicides in Palm Beach County this year, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. It is the second in Belle Glade, where investigators reported eight homicides in 2021.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Homicide investigation follows shooting of man at Glades Pioneer Park