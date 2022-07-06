PBSO: Man fatally shot 18-year-old during dispute in car, then tried to burn the body

BOYNTON BEACH — The man arrested on charges in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in a car in suburban Boynton Beach last month tried using bleach and lighter fluid to destroy the evidence, said the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found 18-year-old Link Olibrisse shot to death in the driver's seat of his car on Cedar Lake Road on June 25.

Detectives said they believe Brandon Ceasar shot the teen from the passenger seat of the car following a dispute almost two days earlier, then used the chemicals in a failed attempt at burning Olibrisse's body and car. The nature of the dispute was unclear from Ceasar's arrest report.

Ceasar, 30, faces charges of first-degree murder, arson, tampering with evidence and robbery with a firearm. Circuit Judge Kirk Volker ordered him to be held without bail following a hearing Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Jail.

The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office is representing Ceasar. As a policy, it does not comment on open cases.

Detectives found Olibrisse's body on Cedar Lake, a street within the Reserve at Ashley Lakes apartment complex near Military Trail and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

According to the arrest report, Ceasar returned to the car hours after the shooting to retrieve his forgotten bottle of bleach inside. He smelled like smoke when he returned home, an unnamed witness told police. More than a day passed before deputies found Olibrisse.

Records from Olibrisse's cellphone, smeared with blood and discarded in the bushes near his car, led detectives to Ceasar in the days following the shooting.

