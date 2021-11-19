PBSO: Man killed in Lake Worth Beach-area shooting was not intended target

Stock image of a police sirens.

A man who was shot dead in a car near Lake Worth Beach Tuesday was an unintended target, a release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

PBSO did not disclose the man's name at the request of his family. Investigators said the man was driving home with his mother after an afternoon of shopping when they came across a group of people and a vehicle stopped in the roadway.

As the man tried to drive around the vehicle, someone fired a gun, striking and killing him, PBSO said. Detectives do not believe he was the intended target, the release said.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Brentwood Boulevard, near Jog and Lantana roads. It is being investigated as a homicide.

It is the 89th confirmed homicide in Palm Beach County in 2021, according to a Palm Beach Post database.

