PBSO seeks gunman after one killed, one wounded in Belle Glade shooting

BELLE GLADE — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Belle Glade, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest Fourth Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just west of the fire station. They found one man dead at the scene and the other in critical condition, the agency said in a news release. The surviving victim was taken to a hospital.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, PBSO said. Investigators did not disclose the name of either man, or indicate a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through PBSO's smartphone app using the "See Something" feature.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work :Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: PBSO investigates Belle Glade shooting that killed one, injured another