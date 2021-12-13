PBSO: South Bay man charged with murder in fatal Belle Glade shooting

Stock crime scene tape

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday morning in Belle Glade have arrested a South Bay man who they have charged with first-degree murder.

Ivin Spencer, 41, arrested Sunday afternoon hours after the shooting, was booked into the Palm Beach County jail.

Deputies responded at about 9 a.m. Sunday to a report of shooting near the 13000 block of West Avenue A in Belle Glade, where they found the man dead.

Police are not releasing the victim's name in accordance with state law that allows the names of crime victims to be withheld at their, or their family's request..

The two men, who police say knew each other before the shooting, had an argument that led to the shooting, police said.

According to an arrest report, Spencer told police the man "ran up on him" outside the fenced-in storage yard where he works.

A surveillance video, however, showed the men talking before Spencer entered the yard, and the victim following him, continuing to talk, when Spencer pulled a gun and shot him, according to the arrest report.

The man ran back towards his car where he died.

Spencer keeps vehicles in the lot and helps out the owner, police said. The victim also keeps vehicles in the lot and the two men have had problems in the past, a witness told police.

Spencer removed the magazine from his gun and placed it on the hood of his car after he fired the shot, according to an arrest report.

This death brings the number of homicides in Palm Beach County to 102 this year, according to a Palm Beach Post homicides database.

