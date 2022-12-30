PBSO: Stray bullet from 'rolling gun battle' kills man in his home near Boynton Beach

A stray bullet from a "rolling gun battle" between two vehicles recently killed a man in his home in suburban Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators did not identify the man but said he died at the scene Dec. 29.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on the 1200 block of Mentone Road, near San Castle Community Park. Detectives said learned that the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other when the man, whom they called an innocent bystander, was struck.

PBSO did not provide details on the gunman or the two vehicles and had announced no arrests as of Dec. 30.

