PBSO: Teen drove at speeds topping 100 mph in moments before crash that killed two near Pahokee

PAHOKEE — A Pahokee teenager was driving at more than 100 mph — nearly twice the speed limit — in the moments before an April crash that killed his two passengers, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleged in arresting him on vehicular homicide charges.

Authorities booked the 17-year-old into the Palm Beach County Jail as an adult Saturday in the deaths of Jeremiah Dukes, 17, and Brandon Honeycutt, 16, on April 3 along northbound State Road 715.

The Palm Beach Post is not naming the teen, who is facing two counts of vehicular homicide, because he is a juvenile. During a hearing Saturday, Circuit Judge James Nutt set his bail at $10,000 and ordered that he be placed under house arrest upon his release from jail, with the exception of attending school or medical appointments.

Jail records showed that the teen remained in custody Tuesday morning. Nutt assigned a public defender to represent him. As a policy, the county Public Defender's Office does not comment on open cases.

PBSO investigators said the teen was driving recklessly along the 3500 block of northbound State Road 715 when he lost control of his 2021 Dodge Challenger sports car and collided with a southbound Ford F-150 pickup.

A report from the Dodge Challenger's event-data recorder indicated that vehicle was traveling at 109 mph — nearly double the posted speed limit of 55 mph — just seconds before an airbag was deployed, according to the arrest report.

The vehicle went sideways and traveled into the southbound lanes, the report said. Investigators said the Dodge's occupants were not wearing seat belts when the crash happened.

Dukes was a member of Pahokee High School's football and baseball teams and was slated to be a key member of the Blue Devils' football team as a senior during the upcoming season.

Former Pahokee High football coach Emmanuel Hendrix described being at a loss for words with "everyone" in the community while speaking to The Palm Beach Post in the days after Dukes' death.

