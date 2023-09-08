PBSO: Woman captured after running away from deputies while being booked into jail

WEST PALM BEACH — A 58-year-old Greenacres-area woman escaped from law-enforcement officers as she arrived at the Palm Beach County Jail early Friday, only to be caught nearby, the county sheriff's office said.

Deputies originally brought Janice Sarappa to the main detention center on Gun Club Road on a charge of aggravated assault against an elderly person. The escape would happen while she was being brought through the sallyport, or the entryway where inmates come into the jail.

"She went out of the west sallyport gate immediately after another police department vehicle left the sallyport," the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement. "Technically the inmate never made it into the facility."

The search spanned from Gun Club Road to Congress Avenue. The sheriff's office did not say where she was found but confirmed that prisoner escape will be added to her existing charges.

Sarappa remained in the jail late Friday and was expected to appear at a bail hearing Saturday morning. It was not clear Friday afternoon whether a lawyer was representing her.

