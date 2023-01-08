PBT Group Limited's (JSE:PBG) 28% Jump Shows Its Popularity With Investors

The PBT Group Limited (JSE:PBG) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 28%. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 48%.

Following the firm bounce in price, given close to half the companies in South Africa have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 8x, you may consider PBT Group as a stock to avoid entirely with its 15.7x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

The earnings growth achieved at PBT Group over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Check out our latest analysis for PBT Group

pe

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on PBT Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like PBT Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 19%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 128% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 5.7% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why PBT Group is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong growth to continue and are willing to pay more for the stock.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On PBT Group's P/E

PBT Group's P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that PBT Group maintains its high P/E on the strength of its recent three-year growth being higher than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident earnings aren't under threat. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 5 warning signs for PBT Group that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on PBT Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here