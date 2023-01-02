PBT Group's (JSE:PBG) investors will be pleased with their massive 735% return over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Don't believe it? Then look at the PBT Group Limited (JSE:PBG) share price. It's 516% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, PBT Group moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the PBT Group share price is up 416% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 32% per year. Notably, the EPS growth has been slower than the annualised share price gain of 73% over three years. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, PBT Group's TSR for the last 5 years was 735%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that PBT Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over one year. And that does include the dividend. However, that falls short of the 53% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - PBT Group has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on ZA exchanges.

