PC-CARE BOARD meets regarding MDA member complaints

Mar. 9—District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan and McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod met with board members of the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort on Tuesday to say they felt they could no longer work with PC-CARE Executive Director Jessica Gilliam.

Both cited Facebook postings by Gilliam on her personal account in which she responded to a post critical of how local authorities handled a homicide investigation.

Gilliam, with McAlester attorney Tod Mercer at her side, did not respond to the complaints from Sullivan and Hearod, but several PC-CARE Board members asked a number of questions of Hearod and Sullivan.

They described Gilliam as a passionate advocate of victims rights. Sullivan responded that the case in question had nothing to do with PC-CARE.

"If an employee of mine got on Facebook and ran down PC-CARE, that employee would be gone," Sullivan said.

"Allegations are we screwed up; we lost evidence or had evidence we didn't show," he said. "Those allegations are going to be hard to overcome."

Hearod said the Facebook postings had hurt the police department. "For me it's not advocating for a victim," Hearod said of the Facebook posts. "It's hitting somebody when they were down."

I have absolutely no trust in PC-CARE," Hearod said.

After listening to their comments, board members met in a closed executive session for more than an hour. They called Gilliam briefly into the closed meeting session, before returning with a three-tiered decision.

They decided Gilliam will continue as executive director of PC-CARE, but they will select someone else to to serve as "facilitator" with the PC-CARE Multi-Disciplinary Team.

As PC-CARE's executive director, Gilliam has worked on child abuse cases on the PC-CARE Multi-Disciplinary Team which includes the McAlester Police Department, the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office, the District 18 District Attorney's Office, child welfare from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, as well as medical and mental health professionals.

Story continues

The three-tiered decision returned by the PC-CARE Board on Tuesday evening and announced by Board Secretary Christi John states:

—1 — The PC-CARE Board will restructure the executive director's job duties to remove Gilliam from her duties as the Multi-Disciplinary Team facilitator and begin the process of developing new protocols for the facilitator position.

—2 — Board members will begin the process of naming the MDT Oversight Committee consisting of PC-CARE Board members whose responsibility will be to have open engagement with MDT members and to ensure agency policies and national standards are being met.

---- The PC-CARE Board will develop a social media policy.

John said that the decision calls for Gilliam to continue with her other duties as PC-CARE's executive director and she will not receive a pay cut.

"Her position has not changed with PC-CARE, just her involvement with the MDT Committee," John said. "We think she's doing great."

Asked whether the PC-CARE Board intended to name someone from the current staff as the Multi-Disciplinary Team facilitator, name current MDT member of select someone else, John said that decision has not yet been made.

"We're going to develop a committee and they will appoint somebody," John said. "They will decide who it will be."

Gilliam said she's satisfied with the PC-CARE Board decision. "I'm glad we could all come to an agreement and move forward and will keep fighting for children even if we had differences in the past.

In addition to John, PC-CARE Board members who reached the three-pronged unanimous decision included Board Chairman Donna Engleman, Greg Contreras, Kristy Balch, Shawn Smith and Pittsburg County Undersheriff Franke McClendon.

Nurse Practitioner Cindy Sanford, who serves as a medical member of the Multi-Disciplinary Team, said rules and guidelines already in place state the qualifications that must be held by whoever is named to the post.

The meeting agenda had called for discussion and a possible vote to enter into a closed executive session as authorized by state statutes for "consideration and possible action toward the employment/disciplining of the PC-CARE Executive Director Jessica Gilliam's position regarding the MDT agency partner complaints."

Gilliam's Facebook comments were critical of both the district attorney's office and McAlester police in regard to a 2019 shooting investigation.

Both Sullivan and Hearod said the criticism from an MDT member could have repercussions on future cases. Sullivan said that Gilliam had advocated in the Facebook post that their agencies should be sued.

Gilliam said she was referring to something else and not advocating that McAlester police or the district attorney's office should be sued in her posts.

Sullivan said that's the way he interpreted it and that's the way it was interpreted by people who've contacted his office.

Joe Brawley, a longtime member of the PC-CARE Board who is now a lifetime honorary board member was among more than 20 supporters of Gilliam's who attended the meeting.

"Hiring Jessica was the best thing we ever did," Brawley said. "Everybody has a right to an opinion. When you're an advocate, sometimes you're going to make people uncomfortable."

On Feb. 10, 2022, a federal jury acquitted Brenda Savage, of Texas, of a second-degree murder charge in the Jan. 30, 2019, shooting death of Bart Jameson. Savage was also acquitted on lesser charges of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter in Indian County during the trial at the Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Courthouse.

McAlester police began the investigation after they responded to what was reported to police as an accidental shooting at a residence on South Elm Avenue.

The case had originally been set to be heard by a Pittsburg County jury. A mistrial had been declared in January 2020 during the state murder trial at the Pittsburg County Courthouse after both prosecution and defense attorneys issued separate requests for a mistrial, maintaining the jury pool was tainted during voir dire questioning of jurors before any trial testimony was heard.

Savage was subsequently indicted in federal court to be tried on a charge of second degree murder following a decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to apply the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation.

That placed the case under federal jurisdiction based on the 1885 Major Crimes Act. That gave the federal government exclusive authority to prosecute cases involving Native American defendants and victims on tribal lands, including the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

PC-CARE is among the multi-disciplinary teams that were put in place after Oklahoma legislators passed the Ryan Luke Bill bill following the death of Ryan Luke, a 2-year-old McAlester boy who died in 1995 from blunt force trauma to the head.

The Ryan Luke Bill, filed as House Bill 2053, mandated that a multi-disciplinary team be organized in each district attorney's district to include representatives from the district attorney's office, law enforcement and child welfare, along with mental health and medical representatives.

That led to the formation of the PC-CARE multi-disciplinary team. It was formed in 1996, followed two years later by establishment of the Pittsburg County Child Advocacy Center in 1998.

Among the services provided are forensic interviews and medical exams of children who may be he victims of child abuse.

PC-CARE is currently in the process of arranging a move to the former Vera McCoy Hospitality House on Short Stonewall Avenue, near the Pittsburg County Justice Center which includes the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.

Plans for move to the new building began after the McGowan Foundation, led by Nancy and Mike McGowan, donated $200,000 for a new facility to give PC-CARE a home of its own.

Gilliam said plans are moving forward with remodeling of the site, which is currently underway.

Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.