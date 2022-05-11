PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on PC Connection is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$113m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$370m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, PC Connection has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PC Connection compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PC Connection here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PC Connection Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 15% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 57% in that time. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, PC Connection has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 75% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, PC Connection does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

