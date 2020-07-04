Is PC Tel Inc (PCTI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) ready to rally soon? The smart money was turning less bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets were trimmed by 7 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that PCTI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_140292" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Israel Englander of Millennium Management[/caption]

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Now let's take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Hedge fund activity in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -39% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 6 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PCTI a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $9.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Rutabaga Capital Management with a $4.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Royce & Associates, Arrowstreet Capital, and Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Rutabaga Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI), around 2.7% of its 13F portfolio. Navellier & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.11 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PCTI.