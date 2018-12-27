PCAR vs. FOXF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Domestic stocks have likely encountered both Paccar (PCAR) and Fox Factory Holding (FOXF). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Both Paccar and Fox Factory Holding have a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PCAR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.17, while FOXF has a forward P/E of 25.55. We also note that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FOXF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43.

Another notable valuation metric for PCAR is its P/B ratio of 2.16. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FOXF has a P/B of 7.16.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PCAR's Value grade of A and FOXF's Value grade of F.

Both PCAR and FOXF are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PCAR is the superior value option right now.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research