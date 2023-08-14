PCarmarket Is Selling A 3k-Mile Triumph Thruxton R Customized By Madhouse Motors

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's Motorcycle Monday!

A stunning 2016 Triumph Thruxton R Custom, reminiscent of classic British motorcycles from the 1960s, is now up for grabs in Boston. With a mere 2,760 miles on the odometer, this modern café racer exhibits a perfect blend of nostalgic aesthetics and contemporary performance.

This one-owner Triumph Thruxton R has been tastefully reimagined by Madhouse Motors. Sporting a striking green color with contrasting black accents, the motorcycle presents a flawless modern representation of the iconic café racer design. Some standout features include a classic round headlamp, a uniquely sculpted fuel tank, and a signature rear cowl.

Customization doesn't end with the color palette. The 32-spoke 17” wheels have received a black powder coat and are fitted with 2018 Bridgestone Battleaxe tires. Enhancements to the original design include an LED headlamp upgrade, powder-coated fork lowers, windshield tint, and a distinct tan leather seat. Not to be missed is the New Rage Cycles plate kit, an addition by the seller.

Performance remains at the heart of this bike. Powered by a 1,200cc 8-valve parallel twin engine, the Thruxton R boasts impressive torque. The motorcycle is equipped with a range of features: 490 Series rear shocks, Showa front piston forks, and Brembo 4-piston brake calipers. Safety and riding experience are elevated with the Automatic Braking System, variable ride modes tuned for diverse conditions, and switchable traction control.

Prospective buyers will appreciate the added assurance of new, professionally mounted wheel bearings. The motorcycle comes with its original manuals, a protective cover, an extra seat, and a clean title, making it a compelling package for enthusiasts.

Those in the market for a motorcycle that marries the best of the past with today's technology should consider Lot V-0032807. It promises to be more than just a ride; it's a journey back in time.

