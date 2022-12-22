PCarmarket is Selling a Classic Mercedes 280SE 3.5 Coupe

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Check out this utterly regal example of Mercedes-Benz luxury coupe, and its condition is mighty impressive.

Mercedes-Benz is an iconic brand in western culture because of its luxury, performance, and style, which appeals heavily to automotive enthusiasts. The 1970s were an exciting time for the German automaker as cars across the world were getting better and better in terms of performance and engineering. While the power outputs may not have been incredible, nor does the build quality stand up to modern standards, these cars were still the legends of their time. That makes automobiles from this time relics of a generation whose ideas and knowledge eventually led to the insane performance cars we all know and love today. This car is the perfect example of that incredible reputation as it combines the best of '70s performance with style and luxury to match.

This is a 1971 Mercedes Benz 280SE 3.5 Coupe which sports a beautiful color of Light Ivory (670), and the design can be distinguished from other W111s as a 280SE 3.5 by its flatter front bonnet and lower radiator grille. Inside the car, you’ll find Cognac (2402) leather accented with Burl Wood trim across the upper and lower dashboard, A-pillars, and upper windshield trim. That brings us to an even more exciting aspect of this car, performance. This is very important for the German automotive giant, so how does this thing hold up to the standard of '70s Mercedes?

Under the hood of this luxury convertible is a fuel-injected 3.5—liter V8 engine that puts out 200-horsepower and 231 lbs-ft of torque. The power is sent through an intelligently designed four-speed automatic transmission that funnels it to the rear wheels. This car is an insane vehicle that would fit perfectly into the collection of anyone with a passion for vintage European luxury automobiles. See it here.

