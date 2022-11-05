PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase PCB Bancorp's shares before the 9th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.60 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, PCB Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 3.2% on its current stock price of $18.77. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether PCB Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. PCB Bancorp is paying out just 23% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, PCB Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. PCB Bancorp has delivered 28% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has PCB Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating PCB Bancorp more closely.

In light of that, while PCB Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for PCB Bancorp that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

